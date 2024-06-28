Coloane Karting Track extends opening hours starting from July 1, 2024

MACAU, June 28 - In order to align with the development of appropriate economic diversification of the Macao SAR government and to enrich the content of “Sports+”, the Sports Bureau will extend the opening hours of Coloane Karting Track starting from July 1, 2024 for more locals and visitors to experience the fun of kart racing, aiming to offer more options for sports and tourist experience in Macao by means of diversified sports activities. Adjusted opening hours is listed in the table below, locals and visitors are welcome to purchase tickets at the venue to experience the speed and excitement of karting activity.

Opening Hours of Coloane Karting Track Mondays to Wednesdays 10:30-18:00 Thursdays to Fridays 10:30-16:30 Saturdays 13:30-18:00 Sundays 10:30-18:00

Each kart driver must be of height of 1.5 meter or above and holder of valid driving license and is required to follow the rules and regulations of the Coloane Karting Track. For more information about other sports facilities, please visit www.sport.gov.mo or call 2823 6363 for enquiries.