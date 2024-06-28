Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,207 in the last 365 days.

Coloane Karting Track extends opening hours starting from July 1, 2024

MACAU, June 28 - In order to align with the development of appropriate economic diversification of the Macao SAR government and to enrich the content of “Sports+”, the Sports Bureau will extend the opening hours of Coloane Karting Track starting from July 1, 2024 for more locals and visitors to experience the fun of kart racing, aiming to offer more options for sports and tourist experience in Macao by means of diversified sports activities. Adjusted opening hours is listed in the table below, locals and visitors are welcome to purchase tickets at the venue to experience the speed and excitement of karting activity.

Opening Hours of Coloane Karting Track

Mondays to Wednesdays

10:30-18:00

Thursdays to Fridays

10:30-16:30

Saturdays

13:30-18:00

Sundays

10:30-18:00

Each kart driver must be of height of 1.5 meter or above and holder of valid driving license and is required to follow the rules and regulations of the Coloane Karting Track. For more information about other sports facilities, please visit  www.sport.gov.mo or call 2823 6363 for enquiries.

You just read:

Coloane Karting Track extends opening hours starting from July 1, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more