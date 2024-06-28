Saudi Arabia Shines as Guest of Honor at Seoul International Book Fair
Saudi Arabia Shines as Guest of Honor at Seoul International Book FairSEOUL, THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- he Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially inaugurated its pavilion at the 2024 Seoul International Book Fair, where it takes center stage as the Guest of Honor. The five-day event, running from June 26 to 30 at the COEX Convention and Exhibition Center, celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia and strengthens partnerships with the Republic of Korea.
The Saudi pavilion, led by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission (LPTC) under the Ministry of Culture, offers a comprehensive cultural experience that showcases the kingdom's diverse artistic output. The pavilion features a range of activities, including panel discussions, seminars, and live performances of traditional arts, such as Al-Ardah.
Visitors can also explore a special exhibition of books and artifacts discovered in the kingdom and indulge in a Saudi dinner night, featuring national dishes from different regions.
The cultural program, spread across the Saudi pavilion and the main stage, boasts a distinguished lineup of writers and authors. Highlights include discussions on the history and heritage of Saudi Arabia, the role of language in conveying cultural values, and the common characteristics between Korean and Arabic languages and cultures. The program also delves into the significance of poetry to Arabs, Saudi novels, and ways to enhance cooperation between Korean and Arabic musical arts.
One of the key launches at the pavilion is the "Book of Mu'allaqat in Korean," a collaborative effort between the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) and the LPTC. The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language will also introduce a project promoting the Arabic language in the Republic of Korea.
Saudi Arabia's participation in the Seoul International Book Fair aims to foster stronger partnerships and cooperation with the Republic of Korea while enriching dialogue between cultures and civilizations. The kingdom seeks to present a true and positive image of its hospitable people, proud of their culture, history, and rich heritage.
This is not the kingdom's first foray as a Guest of Honor at an international book fair. Before it participated in the 2024 Seoul International Book Fair, Saudi Arabia was the Guest of Honor at the New Delhi World Book Fair in February and also it was recently this month the Guest of Honor at the Beijing International Book Fair, which was held from June 19 to 23.
The 2024 Seoul International Book Fair is one of the most prestigious book fairs in Asia and the world, featuring around 90 institutions and publishing companies from 19 countries, alongside 350 Korean publishing houses. The fair, which began locally in 1954 and evolved into an international event in 1995, is organized by the Korean Publishers Association.
Through its participation in this esteemed event, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to enriching the global cultural scene and strengthening cultural exchange between nations.
SPA
