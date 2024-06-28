Under Patronage of Prince Saud bin Mishal Jeddah Season 2024 Kicks Off
Under Patronage of Prince Saud bin Mishal Jeddah Season 2024 Kicks OffJEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region and Chairman of the National Evaluation Committee for Jeddah Governorate, the Jeddah Season 2024 festivities, themed "Once Again," were inaugurated today, June 27. The opening ceremony, attended by the Governor of Jeddah, His Highness Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, took place at the Jeddah Art Promenade on the waterfront and featured a variety of activities, including drone shows, fireworks, visual displays, and roaming performances.
Jeddah Season 2024 is set to not only entertain residents and visitors but also stimulate the Saudi economy and provide job opportunities for young Saudis. By attracting investments and promoting Jeddah as a top global tourist spot, the event is expected to have a significant impact on the region.
The season will feature a diverse lineup of entertainment, tourism, and cultural activities. Highlights include the City Walk Zone, offering interactive experiences, games, Arabic plays, dining, and shopping. Notably, the Warner Bros. Discovery: Celebrate Every Story Zone will debut in Saudi Arabia, bringing together beloved stories and characters in a family-friendly setting.
Jeddah Season 2024" will also host numerous events at Imagine Monet and Prince Majid Park, including international concerts and other activities organized in partnership with the private sector to entertain visitors.
Visitors can anticipate a season filled with exceptional, joyful, and entertaining events. This significant event aims to boost local tourism, offer a unique entertainment experience, and capitalize on the city's rich tourism, historical, cultural, and marine assets to provide a variety of options for visitors.
Jeddah Season
Jeddah Season
email us here