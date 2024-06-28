Many Vietnamese companies plan to invest in the US

VIETNAM, June 28 - WASHINGTON — Representatives of over 70 Vietnamese enterprises, the biggest-ever number, attended the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2024 held in Maryland from June 23-26.

These are businesses that have been investing or planning to invest in the US in various fields such as software, information technology, construction, logistics, transport, food and agriculture.

At a seminar connecting the two countries’ firms, organised by the Vietnamese Embassy, companies from both US businesses and Vietnamese enterprises shared investment experiences abroad and discussed cooperation opportunities and related regulations in the US.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng said the high number of Vietnamese enterprises attending at the SelectUSA event reflected Việt Nam's development and international integration, as well as demonstrating the desire of Vietnamese companies to reach out to the international market.

According to Đỗ Trí Tuấn, deputy general director of Đại Dũng Group, one of businesses attending SelectUSA this year, upgrading the two countries' ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership has opened up opportunities to promote investment cooperation and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to enter the US market.

Ann Huỳnh, an overseas Vietnamese businesswoman, who has followed the SelectUSA programme since 2017, said it was a good opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to find market information.

At the meeting, Vietnamese businesses that have experience investing in the US such as Vietcombank and Vinfast, also shared their experiences, opportunities and challenges when investing in the US, as well as their businesses' plans to further expand production and business activities.

Eximbank, Vietcombank, Ernst & Young introduced products, services and support programmes that banks and businesses can provide to businesses when investing and doing business in the US.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia at the Department of Commerce Pamela Phan said Việt Nam was the US’ 9th important trading partner in 2023, affirming that the US will assist and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises when they do business and make investment in the US.

US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper stated that the two countries’ upgrade of their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership has created more advantages for bilateral economic and trade ties and pointed to several investment promotion programmes, including the SelectUSA Summit.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest profile event in the US to facilitate business and investment by connecting thousands of investors, companies, economic development organisations (EDOs), and industry experts to make deals happen.

Hosted by the US Department of Commerce, the summit is a one-stop shop for companies considering expanding to the US and provides EDOs with the opportunity to meet directly with international companies to facilitate investment deals. — VNS