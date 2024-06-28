Week of mechanical products, digital technology begins in HCM City

VIETNAM, June 28 - HCM CITY — The Week for Business Matching and Introduction of Products in Mechanics, Digital Technology, Electrical and Electronics Industry began in HCM City on June 27.

It seeks to help enterprises promote their products, build their brands and find business partners.

With the message "Connection - Cooperation - Development," the event has attracted more than 50 enterprises from various sectors, including VIETSTEEL Machinery Company, Hồng Ký Corporation, Siba Group, Bích Hạnh Producing Trading Electricity Construction Company, Nhuận Tiến MPE Co., Digiwin Software Viet Nam, and Hàn Mỹ Việt Automation.

It features high-quality and innovative products and digital and automation technology that meet export standards.

A seminar on “Enhancing the competitiveness of Việt Nam's manufacturing industry through dual transformation” and a dialogue on “Mechanical training according to international standards to meet sustainable green production” will be held.

Trần Phú Lữ, director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City (ITPC), told the opening ceremony that the country has 25,000 mechanical enterprises in operation.

“The industry has gradually mastered technologies and increased the rate of use of local components, thus supporting other industries’ development and directly and indirectly creating millions of jobs.”

He said exports of machinery and equipment and parts were worth more than US$16.6 billion in the first four months of the year, a year-on-year increase of 10.8 per cent, and exports of computers and electronic products and components topped $21.48 billion, up 33.9 per cent.

Đỗ Phước Tống, chairman of ​the HCM City Association of Mechanical - Electrical Enterprise (HAMEE), said the event would be one of effective activities to help promote Vietnamese products and introduce its mechanical and electrical export capacity to domestic and international players.

Held by ITPC in collaboration with HAMEE, the event, on at the Export Showroom in District 1, will run until July 3. — VNS