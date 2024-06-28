Vietjet named in Forbes’ top 50 listed Vietnamese companies

VIETNAM, June 28 - HÀ NỘI — Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE code: VJC) has been recognised as one of Việt Nam’s 50 top-listed companies in 2024 by Forbes Magazine.

Based on the 2023 audited business results report, Vietjet which represents the aviation industry ranks fifth in terms of revenue with VNĐ58.3 trillion, an increase of 45 per cent over the figure of 2022.

This year's list also includes other leading listed companies such as Petrolimex, Hòa Phát, PV Gas, Vinamilk and FPT.

In 2023, Vietjet contributed about VNĐ5.2 trillion in direct and indirect taxes and fees to the State budget.

Vietjet has recovered strongly after the pandemic, continuing to maintain and develop its domestic flight network and focus resources on expanding international flights.

Last year, Vietjet operated 133,000 flights, transporting 25.3 million passengers, including more than 7.6 million foreigners, a year-on-year increase of 183 per cent.

The airline has also expanded its fleet with top priority given to saving fuel and reducing emissions to ensure sustainable development goals.

At the same time, Vietjet is also at the forefront of credit ratings, according to the Ministry of Finance. The company has achieved a VnBBB credit rating, which is the highest among Vietnamese enterprises.

The latest recognition from Forbes Magazine comes after a series of awards and titles that Vietjet has received such as being listed in one of the Top 50 best airlines in the world in terms of operational health and voted by the prestigious AirFinance Journal, into one of the Top 50 most valuable brand enterprises in Việt Nam.

It has also been lauded as one of the Top 50 most effective business companies in Việt Nam and is in the Top 10 enterprises with the best management capacity on Việt Nam's stock exchange. — VNS