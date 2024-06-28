Proba Joins the International Platform for Insetting to Push Climate Action in Supply Chains
Proba joins the International Platform for Insetting, enhancing its commitment to sustainable practices and climate-focused strategies in hard-to-abate sectors.AMSTELVEEN, NETHERLANDS, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proba, a carbon finance start-up based in Amsterdam, is glad to announce its new membership with the International Platform for Insetting (IPI), an organization committed to fostering sustainable practices and positive environmental impacts within global value chains. This collaboration underscores Proba's dedication to integrating and scaling more sustainable, climate-focused strategies for actors across hard-to-abate sectors, such as fertilizer and chemical industries.
The Demand for Decarbonizing Scope 3 Emissions
With increasing pressure from stakeholders and regulatory bodies to combat climate change, the focus on reducing Scope 3 emissions has intensified. These indirect emissions, arising from both upstream and downstream activities in a company’s value chain, represent a significant portion of its carbon footprint. Addressing these emissions is critical for businesses to meet environmental targets and respond to consumer demands for sustainable practices. This growing imperative is driving the adoption of innovative strategies like insetting, which embeds sustainability directly into core business operations.
Insetting: A New Approach
In contrast to traditional offsetting methods, insetting is a novel approach where companies incorporate direct sustainability-focused solutions into their own supply chains. This proactive approach aims to reduce Scope 3 emissions in a compliant manner. Upstream supply chain actors can verify and certify their sustainable initiatives, enabling the certification of carbon credits, referred to as impact units. These impact units can then be traded among actors within the supply chain, co-financing the sustainability initiative, allowing further scaling of environmentally-conscious practices.
Benefits of Proba’s Membership with IPI
As part of the IPI, Proba is poised to achieve several key objectives: expanding expertise through access to extensive resources and best practices around insetting tailored to various industry needs; fostering collaborative efforts by engaging with a network of like-minded organizations and professionals committed to meaningful climate action and sustainability; and enhancing project impact by refining methodologies to assess, verify, and claim greenhouse gas (GHG) benefits from insetting projects, ensuring alignment with international standards and promoting best practices.
"Joining the International Platform for Insetting marks a significant milestone for Proba. This membership opens doors to transformative collaboration and innovation, driving forward our mission to substantially reduce climate impact across the hard-to-abate sectors. We are committed to leading the change in how industries approach their environmental responsibilities, and with IPI, we strengthen our ability to make a measurable difference.” said Sijbrand Tieleman, CEO and co-founder at Proba.
“We are thrilled to welcome Proba to the International Platform for Insetting. Their innovative approach to carbon finance and focus on hard-to-abate sectors will be a valuable addition to our collaborative efforts in driving sustainable practices across global supply chains.” said the Executive Director of IPI, Jamil Benabdallah.
About the International Platform for Insetting (IPI)
IPI is a collaborative organization that brings together businesses keen on implementing insetting projects that not only benefit the environment but also enhance community welfare along their supply chains. Through a dynamic exchange of knowledge among experts, practitioners, and industry leaders, IPI seeks to facilitate the practical application of insetting projects. Other members of IPI include global entities like Nestlé, Chanel, Migros, Burberry, IDH, SouthPole, Kering, and Anthesis.
About Proba
Proba, a carbon finance start-up based in Amsterdam. Its mission is to help hard-to-abate global industries to accelerate their green transition by improving the business case for scalable climate action through easy access to carbon finance. Proba offers an innovative insetting service that creates verified impact units, helping decarbonize supply chains and unlock carbon finance. Proba’s goal is to facilitate the reduction of 1 gigatonne of GHG emissions over the next decade.
