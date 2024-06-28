Jinghualou by Tong Xu Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards
Tong Xu's Exceptional Interior Design for Jinghualou Restaurant Honored with Esteemed Silver A' Design AwardCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Tong Xu's exceptional work, "Jinghualou," as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade celebrates Tong Xu's outstanding contribution to the interior design industry, showcasing their mastery of innovative space utilization, material selection, and aesthetic appeal.
The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design community and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs like Jinghualou, the award promotes the advancement of industry standards, inspires future trends, and highlights the practical benefits of innovative interior spaces for users and businesses alike. This recognition not only validates Tong Xu's design prowess but also serves as a beacon for the industry, guiding it towards excellence and innovation.
Jinghualou stands out as a remarkable interior design that seamlessly blends the royal context of the Forbidden City with the elegance of Western culture. Tong Xu's meticulous attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the design, from the golden screen and Taihu Lake Stone in the greeting hall to the subtle gradations of light and shadow. The layout ensures that every guest feels equally honored, while the exquisite plating of royal dishes enhances the overall dining experience.
The Silver A' Design Award for Jinghualou serves as a testament to Tong Xu's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and directions within Tong Xu's design studio, fostering further innovation and exploration. The award also motivates the team to continue striving for excellence, setting new benchmarks in the industry without claiming dominance over competitors.
Tong Xu is a renowned architect and interior designer from China with over 32 years of experience in the field. Their diverse portfolio spans across real estate development companies, architectural groups, design institutes, and decoration companies in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America. Tong Xu's designs are deeply rooted in local culture, enriching the dimensions of life through extensive and engaging human interactions. With numerous awards in the boutique hotel, high-end catering, and preschool education industries, Tong Xu infuses their rich life experiences into their design works, endowing spaces with soul and lasting vitality.
RYB Design Studio is committed to creating the ultimate space experience for customers through environmental design. By balancing local management, investment, constantly updated educational concepts, technical bottlenecks, and local aesthetic differences, the studio lays the best starting point for the operation of each project.
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored.
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries and leading agencies to innovative companies and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
