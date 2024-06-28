Sky Spa by Kris Lin Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards
Kris Lin's Innovative Sky Spa Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced Kris Lin as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the innovative Sky Spa project. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Kris Lin's exceptional design within the interior design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.
The Sky Spa design by Kris Lin demonstrates a keen understanding of current trends and needs within the interior design industry. By incorporating expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and an open layout, the design enhances the connection between the interior space and the natural environment, aligning with the growing demand for biophilic design principles. This approach not only advances industry standards but also offers practical benefits for users, promoting relaxation and well-being.
Kris Lin's Sky Spa design stands out in the market through its unique fusion of traditional Chinese wellness philosophy and modern design elements. The expansive glass windows seamlessly integrate the outdoor scenery with the interior, creating a harmonious and rejuvenating environment. The open layout facilitates the flow of fresh air and natural light, enhancing the overall health benefits of the space. These distinctive features demonstrate Kris Lin's commitment to creating functional and aesthetically pleasing designs that prioritize user well-being.
The recognition bestowed by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Kris Lin's dedication to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration of biophilic design principles and the integration of traditional wellness philosophies with contemporary design elements. The award also motivates the Kris Lin team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design while maintaining a focus on user experience and well-being.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=161050
About Kris Lin
Kris Lin, hailing from China, established the "KLID Design Office" in Shanghai in 2001 to focus on interior design for architecture. With a strong presence in China, Kris Lin has become one of the rare firms capable of delivering comprehensive services in architecture, interior design, soft decoration design and implementation, and landscape planning.
About Kris Lin International Design
Kris Lin International Design adheres to the design philosophy of "innovation through mastery, with a methodical approach to observation." The firm is committed to the exceptional presentation of its design works and has a strong track record of delivering comprehensive services to its clients.
KRIS LIN INTERNATIONAL DESIGN was initially established in Taipei and later expanded to Shanghai. The company specializes in architecture design, interior design, decoration, construction, and landscape design, catering to a wide range of clients. With over a decade of experience in Shanghai, Kris Lin International Design has collaborated with numerous international enterprises and developers, continuously seeking to attract top talent to strengthen its team and deliver innovative design solutions.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet rigorous criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainable design practices.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award, entrants gain global recognition for their design excellence and contribute to advancing the interior design industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://interior-design-award.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here