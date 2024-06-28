St. Albans Barracks / Fugitive From Justice, Possession of Stolen Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2004334

TROOPER FULL NAME: Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2024 at 1747 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Rd Isle La Motte, VT

VIOLATION(S): Fugitive from Justice: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Kristen Carnahan

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, NY

VICTIM: Gary Harris

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Champlain, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/27/24 at approximately 1747 hours, members of the New York Drug Task Force notified The Vermont State Police of a fugitive out of New York that had been located in the area of Quarry Road in the town of Isle La Motte. The individual of interest was Kristen Carnahan, a 38-year-old female from Peru, NY. Carnahan was found to have an active, New York full-extradition warrant for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree. Troopers, with additional units from the U.S. Border Patrol and New York Drug Task Force were able to locate Carnahan, who was residing in a camper on Quarry Rd. The camper was found to have been stolen from Gary Harris (68) of Champlain, NY. At approximately 1949 hours, Carnahan was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Carnahan was then transported to Chittenden County Correctional Center and held on $30,000 bail. Carnahan was issued a flash citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Grand Isle County Criminal Division, On June 28, 2024, at 0830 hours, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Friday, June 28, 2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Grand Isle

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $30,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov