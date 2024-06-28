Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 27, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 27, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 8:36 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Greene.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal Office

regarding the following:

· House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by Amendment A05104

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in

the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

SB 739

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 73

HB 109

HB 1760

HB 1818

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 73

HB 109

HB 1760

HB 1818

SB 739

SB 1084

Bills Referred

HR 490 Health

HB 2454 Housing And Community Development

HB 2455 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 2456 Gaming Oversight

HB 2457 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 2458 Local Government

HB 2459 Health

HB 2461 Children And Youth

SB 82 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

SB 645 Housing And Community Development

SB 840 Health

SB 913 Education

SB 965 Health

SB 971 Education

SB 1031 Professional Licensure

SB 1147 Transportation

SB 1192 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 1246 Transportation

SB 1260 State Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 126 To Appropriations

HB 1993 To Appropriations

HB 2132 To Appropriations

HB 2265 To Appropriations

HB 2266 To Appropriations

HB 2308 To Appropriations

HB 2325 To Appropriations

HB 2326 To Appropriations

HB 2328 To Appropriations

HB 2329 To Appropriations

HB 2330 To Appropriations

HB 2331 To Appropriations

HB 2332 To Appropriations

HB 2333 To Appropriations

HB 2334 To Appropriations

HB 2335 To Appropriations

HB 2336 To Appropriations

HB 2337 To Appropriations

HB 2425 To Appropriations

SB 688 To Appropriations

SB 1001 To Appropriations

SB 1002 To Appropriations

SB 1003 To Appropriations

SB 1004 To Appropriations

SB 1005 To Appropriations

SB 1006 To Appropriations

SB 1007 To Appropriations

SB 1008 To Appropriations

SB 1009 To Appropriations

SB 1010 To Appropriations

SB 1138 To Appropriations

SB 1150 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 126 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1441 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1993 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2028 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2106 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2107 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2108 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2132 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2185 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2198 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2216 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2265 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2266 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2308 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2400 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2403 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2407 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2413 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2425 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 653 From Finance as Amended

HB 1849 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1993 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2265 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2266 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2325 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2326 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2328 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2329 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2330 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2331 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2332 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2333 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2334 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2335 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2336 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2337 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2425 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 688 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1138 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 645 From Housing and Community Development as Committed

SB 186 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 187 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1231 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1236 From Judiciary as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1990

HB 2247

SB 149

SB 464

SB 645

SB 831

SB 916

SB 1144

SB 1173

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 433 A Resolution recognizing May 17, 2024, as "World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 445 A Resolution designating the month of June 2024 as "Dairy Month" in Pennsylvania. 200-2 HR 453 A Resolution designating June 15, 2024, as "Elder Abuse Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Friday, June 28, 2024 at 10 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.