Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 27, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 27, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 8:36 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Greene.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal Office
regarding the following:
· House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by Amendment A05104
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in
the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
SB 739
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 73
HB 109
HB 1760
HB 1818
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 73
HB 109
HB 1760
HB 1818
SB 739
SB 1084
Bills Referred
HR 490 Health
HB 2454 Housing And Community Development
HB 2455 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HB 2456 Gaming Oversight
HB 2457 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 2458 Local Government
HB 2459 Health
HB 2461 Children And Youth
SB 82 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
SB 645 Housing And Community Development
SB 840 Health
SB 913 Education
SB 965 Health
SB 971 Education
SB 1031 Professional Licensure
SB 1147 Transportation
SB 1192 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 1246 Transportation
SB 1260 State Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 126 To Appropriations
HB 1993 To Appropriations
HB 2132 To Appropriations
HB 2265 To Appropriations
HB 2266 To Appropriations
HB 2308 To Appropriations
HB 2325 To Appropriations
HB 2326 To Appropriations
HB 2328 To Appropriations
HB 2329 To Appropriations
HB 2330 To Appropriations
HB 2331 To Appropriations
HB 2332 To Appropriations
HB 2333 To Appropriations
HB 2334 To Appropriations
HB 2335 To Appropriations
HB 2336 To Appropriations
HB 2337 To Appropriations
HB 2425 To Appropriations
SB 688 To Appropriations
SB 1001 To Appropriations
SB 1002 To Appropriations
SB 1003 To Appropriations
SB 1004 To Appropriations
SB 1005 To Appropriations
SB 1006 To Appropriations
SB 1007 To Appropriations
SB 1008 To Appropriations
SB 1009 To Appropriations
SB 1010 To Appropriations
SB 1138 To Appropriations
SB 1150 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 126 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1441 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1993 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2028 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2106 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 2107 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2108 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2132 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2185 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2198 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2216 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2265 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2266 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2308 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2400 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2403 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2407 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 2413 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2425 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 653 From Finance as Amended
HB 1849 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1993 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2265 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2266 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2325 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2326 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2328 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2329 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2330 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2331 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2332 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2333 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2334 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2335 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2336 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2337 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2425 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 688 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1138 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 645 From Housing and Community Development as Committed
SB 186 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 187 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 1231 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 1236 From Judiciary as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1990
HB 2247
SB 149
SB 464
SB 645
SB 831
SB 916
SB 1144
SB 1173
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing May 17, 2024, as "World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution designating the month of June 2024 as "Dairy Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-2
|
A Resolution designating June 15, 2024, as "Elder Abuse Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Friday, June 28, 2024 at 10 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.