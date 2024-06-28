Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,319 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 27, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 27, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 8:36 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Greene.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal Office

regarding the following:

 

·         House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by Amendment A05104

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in

the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 739

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 73

HB 109

HB 1760

HB 1818

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 73

HB 109

HB 1760

HB 1818

 

SB 739

SB 1084

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 490     Health

 

HB 2454   Housing And Community Development

HB 2455   Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 2456   Gaming Oversight

HB 2457   Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 2458   Local Government

HB 2459   Health

HB 2461   Children And Youth

 

SB 82        Agriculture And Rural Affairs

SB 645      Housing And Community Development

SB 840      Health

SB 913      Education

SB 965      Health

SB 971      Education

SB 1031    Professional Licensure

SB 1147    Transportation

SB 1192    Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 1246    Transportation

SB 1260    State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 126        To Appropriations

HB 1993      To Appropriations

HB 2132      To Appropriations

HB 2265      To Appropriations

HB 2266      To Appropriations

HB 2308      To Appropriations

HB 2325      To Appropriations

HB 2326      To Appropriations

HB 2328      To Appropriations

HB 2329      To Appropriations

HB 2330      To Appropriations

HB 2331      To Appropriations

HB 2332      To Appropriations

HB 2333      To Appropriations

HB 2334      To Appropriations

HB 2335      To Appropriations

HB 2336      To Appropriations

HB 2337      To Appropriations

HB 2425      To Appropriations

 

SB 688         To Appropriations

SB 1001       To Appropriations

SB 1002       To Appropriations

SB 1003       To Appropriations

SB 1004       To Appropriations

SB 1005       To Appropriations

SB 1006       To Appropriations

SB 1007       To Appropriations

SB 1008       To Appropriations

SB 1009       To Appropriations

SB 1010       To Appropriations

SB 1138       To Appropriations

SB 1150       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 126        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1441      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1993      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2028      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2106      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2107      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2108      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2132      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2185      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2198      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2216      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2265      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2266      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2308      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2400      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2403      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2407      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2413      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2425      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 653        From Finance as Amended

HB 1849      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1993      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2265      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2266      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2325      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2326      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2328      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2329      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2330      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2331      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2332      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2333      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2334      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2335      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2336      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2337      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2425      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 688         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1138       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 645         From Housing and Community Development as Committed

SB 186         From Judiciary as Committed

SB 187         From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1231       From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1236       From Judiciary as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1990

HB 2247

 

SB 149

SB 464

SB 645

SB 831

SB 916

SB 1144

SB 1173

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 433

A Resolution recognizing May 17, 2024, as "World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.         

201-1

HR 445

A Resolution designating the month of June 2024 as "Dairy Month" in Pennsylvania.         

200-2

HR 453

A Resolution designating June 15, 2024, as "Elder Abuse Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.         

201-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Friday, June 28, 2024  at 10 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 27, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more