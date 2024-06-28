Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for Assault with Intent to Rob

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man for assaulting a woman in an attempt to rob her of her purse in Northwest.

 

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, at approximately 11:10 a.m., the suspect approached a woman in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest and assaulted her, then demanded her purse. The robbery was interrupted by good Samaritans and the suspect fled. A short time later, officers stopped the suspect and arrested him.

 

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Kenneth Montgomery, of Northeast.

 

CCN: 24098059

 

###

