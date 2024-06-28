Wood County Route 19, Slate Creek Road, Will be Closed Beginning Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Page Content

Wood County Route 19, Slate Creek Road, will be closed beginning from the intersection of Wolf Run to WV 14, from milepost 5.51, to milepost 10.02, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., beginning Wednesday, June 26, 2024, through Monday, July 15, 2024, for a paving project.



The roadway will be closed to all traffic; however, it will be open after 6:00 p.m. each day. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​