Hunting regulations for 2024-26 released

CANADA, June 28 - The Province has updated the 2024-2026 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Synopsis to sustainably manage B.C. wildlife, respect First Nations’ hunting rights and provide hunters with a diversity of recreational and economic opportunities.

Hunting regulations are reviewed by the Province every two years and amended as necessary. Changes are informed by the best available information on wildlife populations, as well as collaboration and consultations with First Nations and extensive engagement with the public and affected stakeholder groups, including the BC Trappers Association, the Guide Outfitters Association of British Columbia and the BC Wildlife Federation.

Regulation changes coming into effect on Monday, July 1, 2024, include:

lifting restrictions, such as the removal of motor vehicle prohibitions implemented after the severe wildfires of 2021;

presenting new hunting opportunities or reducing hunting opportunities in various parts of the province based on local needs, including one regulation that provides a new season on six-point bull elk from Oct. 1-9 in the Bulkley Valley of the Skeena Region;

taking assertive actions aimed at combatting the spread of chronic wasting disease; and

improving reporting requirements for moose and caribou hunters, which will provide managers with increased and timely data for wildlife stewardship.

These updates are in addition to the recent changes to Limited Entry Hunting regulations announced on May 13, 2024.

The Province, First Nations and affected stakeholders will continue to work together to develop an approach to wildlife co-management that improves shared understanding and stewardship of wildlife in a manner consistent with the Together for Wildlife strategy, and that provides a diversity of sustainable hunt opportunities.

To support of this work, the Province recently made substantial increases to fines for violations of the Wildlife Act to better protect fish, animals and birds, with the support of First Nations, guide outfitters, hunters, anglers, conservationists and other stakeholders.

Learn More:

Link to the 2024-2026 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Synopsis:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/fishing-hunting/hunting/regulations-synopsis