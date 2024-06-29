Vibe Growth Corporation Trades Under New Symbol on OTC Pink Market
Vibe Growth Corporation (OTCMKTS:VIBED)SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibe Growth Corporation (OTC: VIBED), a leading vertically integrated cannabis organization, today announced its voluntary delisting from the OTCQB Venture Market. Effective immediately, Vibe Growth Corporation will begin trading on the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol VIBED.
Social Equity Program
Vibe By California's Social Equity Program aims to support individuals from marginalized communities, affected by institutional biases, in entering the cannabis industry. The program offers comprehensive paid and unpaid internships, providing hands-on experience, mentorship, and industry education. It also includes investment opportunities to help businesses recover and grow, including full rebranding under the Vibe family. Additionally, Vibe By California assists aspiring entrepreneurs in opening cannabis dispensaries, offering support with license applications, store operations, and more. The goal is to foster equity and inclusivity within the cannabis industry.
About Vibe Growth Corporation
Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and branded cannabis products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.
To learn more about Vibe please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com and for more information on its social equity program visit www.vibebycalifornia.com/social-equity-program.
Michal Holub, CFO
Vibe Growth Corporation
+1 833-420-8423
