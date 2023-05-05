Hype Cannabis Co. Presents Its Premium Indoor-Grown Cannabis Product Line at the 2023 Hall of Flowers Event
Hype Cannabis Co. showcases its innovative and sustainable cannabis products to a wide audience at California's premier cannabis industry trade show.
Hype is committed to producing the highest-quality cannabis products possible”SANTA ROSA, CA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hype Cannabis Co., a leading California cannabis company, is excited to exhibit its premium indoor-grown cannabis product line at the Hall of Flowers event in Santa Rosa, California. The Hall of Flowers is a distinguished cannabis industry trade show that unites top brands, dispensaries, cultivators, and manufacturers to present their latest cannabis products and technologies.
— Calvin Yee, VP Products
In a strategic move that benefits all attendees, the Hall of Flowers Event 2023 merged two previously separate California trade shows into one comprehensive event. Consequently, Hype Cannabis Co. has the opportunity to present its products to thousands of new attendees, including 90% of California's dispensary buyers, over 250 renowned brands, dozens of accredited investors, and 100+ press and media outlets.
Positioned at booth A214 in the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Complex, Hype Cannabis Co. is showcasing four cultivars, including Apple Fritter, Zlurpee, Mac #1, Gelato #33, Zkittles OG, Georgia Pie, and Biscotti Pancakes. The company's full line of California-grown and cultivated cannabis products comprises premium indoor-grown flower, concentrates (badder, budder, sugar, shatter), distillate cartridges, diamond-infused products, and distillate-infused items.
"Hype is committed to producing the highest quality cannabis products possible," said Calvin Yee of Hype Cannabis Co. "As a legacy brand transitioning into the era of legalized cannabis, we take pride in our responsible growing practices, unwavering quality, and hand-cured, hand-cultivated products. Our new bold graphic packaging captures the essence of our process, emphasizing the high THC content and consistency we aim to achieve in the marketplace. In short, we've brought an impressive selection to share with the industry."
Hype Cannabis Co. is a leading California cannabis company focused on innovation and sustainable growing practices. The brand is quickly gaining a loyal and enthusiastic following, thanks to its emphasis on product consistency and availability, ensuring its prominence in the competitive California cannabis marketplace.
Hype prioritizes customer experience, cannabis education, and integrating feedback from cannabis consumers into product development. The brand continues to introduce product offerings that lead cannabis industry trends and consistently deliver the experiences cannabis consumers demand.
The Hall of Flowers event is a must-attend for anyone in the cannabis industry, providing an opportunity to discover the latest innovations and products, connect with other professionals, and stay informed on recent industry trends and developments.
Hype Cannabis Co.
Hall of Flowers Event, Santa Rosa, California
Sonoma County Fairgrounds Complex
May 3 - 4, 2023
Booth A 214
For more information on Hype Cannabis Co. visit www.hypecannabis.co.
Michal Holub, CFO
Vibe Growth Corporation
+1 833-420-8423
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram