Vibe Growth Corporation Announces Launch of iPhone Mobile App

We are thrilled to provide California and Oregon consumers with a convenient and safe way to access our industry-leading assortment of high-quality cannabis products.”SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC: VBSCF) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis enterprise operating under the iconic Vibe By California brand, announces the launch of its cannabis lifestyle app available through the Apple App Store, allowing our customer to make cannabis purchases through the app and receive valuable Vibe Rewards. The Vibe App is available for download now through the Apple App Store for all Vibe customers 21 years of age and older throughout California and Oregon.
The Vibe app offers full shopping capabilities, allowing customers to browse real-time inventory, complete their purchase, schedule delivery and push notifications or receive text messages to track delivery or notify when their order is ready for pickup. In addition to this new, convenient way to purchase safe, legal cannabis products, the app includes a variety of reward opportunities. It serves as a hub for the Company’s Vibe Rewards loyalty program, allowing customers to earn valuable rewards through online and in-store purchases.
“This is a major milestone for both the legal cannabis industry and consumers alike. We are thrilled to provide California and Oregon consumers with a convenient and safe way to access our industry-leading assortment of high-quality cannabis products.” Said Joe Starr, COO of Vibe.
In celebration of the launch of the Vibe app for iOS, the Company is offering customers incentives and discounts on their first in-app purchase. Additional deals and promotions will continue to be announced, providing the opportunity for consumers to explore the Company’s entire product range. Users can download the app in the Apple App Store now.
In accordance with California & Oregon state and local laws, all sales must be made by consumers aged 21 or older. Identification is verified during the purchase and delivery process.
For more information or to download Vibe’s new mobile app, visit: https://www.vibebycalifornia.com/vibe-app/
ABOUT VIBE GROWTH CORPORATION
Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, California-focused, multistate (MSO) cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe by California brand.
To learn more about Vibe, please visit: www.vibebycalifornia.com
Michal Holub, CFO
Vibe Growth Corporation
+1 403-472-7827
email us here
