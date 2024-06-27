Welby to visit Jamaica in July

The Archbishop of Canterbury is travelling to Jamaica on a three-day visit (18-21 July) to join with the Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands to celebrate its 200th Anniversary.

Hosted by The Most Revd Dr Howard Gregory, Archbishop and Primate of the West Indies, Archbishop Welby and Mrs Welby will spend time in the Diocese, as it marks this significant milestone with the theme: “Yesterday…Today…Tomorrow: Celebrating Service, Guarding Justice, Affirming Hope.”

During the visit, the Archbishop will visit the Cathedral of St. Jago de la Vega in Spanish Town, the oldest Anglican cathedral in the Caribbean, and lead a commemorative service at Jamaica’s National Arena on July 21. He will meet with Anglicans worshipping across the Diocese, as well as having meetings with the Prime Minister, the Governor General and the British High Commissioner.

Looking ahead to the visit, Archbishop Welby said: “I am greatly looking forward to visiting Jamaica to celebrate 200 years of this dynamic and vibrant Diocese. With worship, prayer and thanksgiving, we will look back on 200 years – celebrating those achievements in helping to build the nation and nurture its people, whilst also acknowledging the pain of the past and the importance of reconciliation.

“As we acknowledge this rich but often difficult history, we will also be looking to the future, and a period of renewal and transformation. It is an exciting time for the Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, as it redesigns its ministry to meet the physical and spiritual needs of different people: Christians of all denominations and vocations, those of all faiths and none, across urban and rural communities. I look forward to visiting cathedrals, churches and universities, meeting with those who love and worship Jesus Christ – as well as those who are yet to know him.”

