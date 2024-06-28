Sustainability Actions Anchored in Work and Life at Mövenpick Hotel Berlin
Many sustainable actions are naturally anchored in our work and life routine. I realise this again and again when I listen to the ideas and suggestions from my team.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe has recently recertified Mövenpick Hotel Berlin in acknowledgement of its sustainable management and operations. First certified in 2012, Mövenpick Hotel Berlin has a sustainability strategy in place that is supported by its dedicated hotel team. New General Manager, Tina Hilbert, shares her insights in steering Mövenpick Hotel Berlin along its sustainability journey.
— General Manager Tina Hilbert
“I have only recently taken over the management of Mövenpick Berlin and I am incredibly impressed by how naturally the concept of sustainability is lived by all employees. It is part of Mövenpick's brand identity and that is how we deal with it. To be honest, I first had to think about what our special sustainability achievements are. Because - and this really inspires me - many sustainable actions are naturally anchored in our work and life routine. I realise this again and again when I listen to the ideas and suggestions from my team,” said Tina Hilbert, General Manager.
Green practices include actions such as conscious use of the iconic historic building which is now known as the Mövenpick Hotel Berlin. Constructed in 1930, the main hotel building, is a former Siemens factory that has been restored and renovated. The building as well as its façade is a listed heritage building. With its distinctive architecture and character, the building is considered a popular hotspot in the area for locals and visitors alike. Modern features have been incorporated along the way and currently around 60% of the building is equipped with LED with all lighting in rooms completely converted to LED to reduce energy consumption. Furthermore, window and door sensors in rooms automatically switch off the ventilation and heating when unoccupied.
Mövenpick Hotel Berlin prefers regional gastronomic suppliers where locally grown produce and seasonality are respected. To minimize food waste, the hotel participates in the Too Good To Go program, using unsold food to make discounted meals and tasty treats that are sold to the public through a dedicated app with profits donated to people in need.
Community initiatives are organised each year by Mövenpick Hotel Berlin to assist local groups and individuals facing hard times. In 2023, as part of Mövenpick’s annual Kilo of Kindness campaign, guests were asked to donate dry foods, clothing and toys that were collected and distributed to charities by hotel staff.
To minimize its ecological footprint, the hotel uses certified cleaning products and refillable and sustainable personal care products in guest rooms. The Go Green program where guests opt to launder linen every alternate day also helps reduce water and energy usage.
Access to the hotel is easy as the hotel is close to S-Bahn (city rapid railway) and bus stops. Mövenpick Hotel Berlin recommends using public transport to travel to the hotel. Bike hire is also available as another eco-friendly travel option.
Mövenpick Hotel Berlin invests in a team that that consists of many nationalities. Currently, there are around 50 employees including 15 trainees working in the hotel, representing 12 different nationalities. The hotel provides ongoing training that supports respectful and supportive interaction amongst all employees.
“We contribute to the Green Globe certification standard every day, and we are happy to do so,” concluded Tina Hilbert.
