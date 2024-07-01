Team Keller Homes of Prescott AZ Elevates Home Selling with Zillow's Showcase Listings
Team Keller Homes of Prescott is leveraging Showcase listings to enhance the home selling experience, producing faster sales and higher returns for homesellers.
Homes listed with Showcase have statistically sold for 2% more, a bonus of more than $9,000 on the average home.”PRESCOTT, AZ, USA, June 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandy Keller and David Keller of Team Keller Homes of Prescott are the first Prescott real estate agents leveraging Zillow's Showcase listings to enhance the home selling experience, promising faster sales and higher returns for homeowners. Showcase listings provide a proven advantage compared to standard Zillow fare.
— Sandy Keller
Homes listed as Showcase on Zillow are nearly 20% more likely to go pending within the first 14 days compared to non-Showcase listings.
Showcase listings on Zillow typically sell for 2% more, translating to an additional $9,000 based on the average U.S. home sales price and
Showcase listings offer a suite of advanced features designed to highlight a home's best attributes and provide potential buyers with a comprehensive view before they step inside. Key elements include high-resolution scrolling hero images, room-by-room photo organization and interactive floor plans.
These features are powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which combines with agents' local expertise to create a premium shopping experience. As AI capabilities expand, these listings will continue to improve with new functionality and enhanced features.
According to Sandy Keller, a top-producing REALTOR® in Prescott, AZ and team leader of Team Keller Homes, "Our new Showcase listings are tailored to attract serious buyers and leverage AI to expedite the selling process. Zillow research shows that listings with these interactive floor plans receive 79% more saves and are 10% more likely to go pending within 30 days. That gives our sellers a huge advantage in the real estate market.
AI technology selects hero images based on buyer preferences and organizes listing photos with corresponding rooms in the interactive floor plan. Agents can either rely on AI or customize these selections to best showcase the home’s features. Upcoming AI-generated insights will further aid agents in highlighting the most appealing aspects of each home.
A Unique Listing Experience
"Combining ShowingTime+'s best-in-class technology with Zillow's industry-leading audience allows us to create an unmatched listing experience for agents and sellers," said Mike Lane, vice president of ShowingTime+. The immersive Showcase listings provide a virtual tour that gives shoppers a deep understanding of the home's flow, architecture, and design before visiting in person. This cutting-edge approach, featuring 3D tours and drone photography, ensures that homes stand out in the competitive market.
Team Keller Homes of Prescott is committed to using these innovative tools to deliver exceptional results for their clients, making their homes shine and sell faster. Contact Sandy Keller or David Keller to inquire about listing your home and taking advantage of this and other unique ways that Team Keller Homes offers home sellers a competitive edge in the Prescott real estate market.
Sandy Keller
Team Keller Homes of Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert
+1 928-458-1364
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram