David Keller with Realty One Group Mountain Desert Earns Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist Designation
David Keller of Realty One Group Mountain Desert and Team Keller Homes has earned the international designation as Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist
I am committed to continually educating myself in order to provide my clients with the very best buying or selling experience possible”PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David Keller of Team Keller Homes with Realty One Group Mountain Desert in Prescott, Arizona has earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Keller joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market.
— David Keller
“Agents who have earned the CLHMS™ designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. “The CLHMS™ seal is a symbol of distinction. Affluent buyers and sellers from around the world look for this symbol of luxury home knowledge and expertise when putting their trust in a real estate professional.”
The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provide Keller with the knowledge and tools to better serve clients. The CLHMS™ designation provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level. “I am committed to continually educating myself in order to provide my clients with the very best buying or selling experience possible”, said Keller.
Keller has been in real estate since January, 2021 and specializes in the Prescott, Arizona market. He has sold several luxury homes and has earned multiple designations such as ABR (Accredited Buyer’s Representative) and PSA (Pricing Strategy Advisor). Keller has also taken advanced courses in New Construction Buyer Representation, Knock Home Swap and in the New Home Source Professional program.
Keller has over a decade of experience in strategic targeted marketing and social media marketing. He employs best practices to garner extreme attention to his real estate listings, which results in higher selling prices in a shorter amount of time. The goal is the least amount of stress to his clients and serving them with the highest of ethics and attention. David holds to the truth that sales expertise and industry knowledge are the keys to prestigious ranking amongst his peers.
For more information about the luxury market and luxury homes for sale in Prescott, Arizona contact REALTOR® David Keller at 928-458-1367 or david@teamkellerhomes.com. You can also visit David’s website at https://www.teamkellerhomes.com
David Keller
Team Keller Homes / Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert
+1 928-458-1367
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook