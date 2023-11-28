Kristie Keller Jones Joins the Living in Prescott - Team Keller Homes of Prescott, Arizona Real Estate Team
Kristie brings a wealth of sales experience and a proven track record in advertising and marketing to her new role.”PRESCOTT , ARIZONA, UNITE STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living in Prescott - Team Keller Homes of Realty One Group Mountain Desert in Prescott, Arizona announced the most recent acquisition of local real estate agent, Kristie Keller Jones.
— Sandy Keller
Originally from Torrance, California, Kristie brings a wealth of sales experience and a proven track record in advertising and marketing to her new role with Team Keller Homes. With a deep background rooted in hard work and personal integrity, Kristie excelled in her previous sales positions at Advantage Products Group, receiving accolades such as Employee of the Month, Sales Star of the Month and the Rookie of the Year award. She also holds a Master’s Degree from the University of Chicago.
Kristie’s passion for real estate led her to obtain a real estate salesperson license in Arizona. As a resident of Prescott, she has already made her mark in the local community as an elementary school and middle school teacher, and also tutors students online, as she is an expert in several languages.
As part of Team Keller Homes, Kristie will help to further bolster the team’s collective expertise and commitment to delivering unparalleled service to their clients.
“With Kristie’s exceptional achievements and dedication to success, her addition to Team Keller Homes strengthens our position as the go-to real estate experts in the Prescott area,” stated Sandy Keller, Team Lead.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kristie to our team,” Keller said. “Her outstanding accomplishments in sales and her passion for delivering top-notch service align perfectly with our team’s values. We are confident that Kristie will lend expertise that will be instrumental in helping our real estate clients achieve their real estate goals.”
Jones will provide personalized and professional assistance to clients in Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, Dewey and beyond.
“Whether you are a seasoned homeowner looking to buy or sell, a first-time buyer, or an investor seeking the perfect property in Prescott and the surrounding areas., Kristie is dedicated to ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience,” said Keller.
For more information about Living in Prescott - Team Keller Homes, visit the Team Keller Homes website or call 928-458-1364.
