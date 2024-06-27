Austrade And Trade And Investment Queensland Announced As HOTEC 2024 Platinum Sponsors

Suva, Fiji – Friday 19 June 2024: The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association (FHTA) is delighted to announce the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) alongside Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) as the Platinum Sponsors for the HOTEC Tradeshow 2024.

This partnership marks another significant step in fostering wider supplier opportunities that in turn enhance tourism and the hospitality industry’s ability to offer a premium range of options to local and international visitors.

The agreement was finalised recently with FHTA Chief Executive Mrs Fantasha Lockington and Mr Tim Houghton, the Australian Trade Commissioner for Pacific & Timor-Leste, who signed the agreement on behalf of Austrade and TIQ.

Mr Houghton said HOTEC is a unique opportunity to showcase Australian produce to the Pacific hospitality sector. “We have so much to offer across meat, horticulture and beverages so everyone who comes along will be in for a treat!”

“I’m also delighted to be in partnership with TIQ and their Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for the Pacific, Ms Leata Alaimoana, who is doing great work deepening Queensland-Pacific business relationships and HOTEC will extend that further. Together we’re ready to increase awareness of all the high quality exporters we represent – all of whom want to partner with the tourism and hospitality sector here.”

“Queensland is committed to the Pacific region and is widely regarded as the gateway to and from the Pacific, a role we take seriously and with great respect,” said Ms Alaimoana.

“Queensland has established two-way trade in avocados, ginger, kava, and beverages, and HOTEC provides the perfect opportunity to share more tastes of Queensland in support of a rapidly growing and vibrant tourism industry in Fiji and the Pacific region at large.

“Partnering with Austrade as Platinum Sponsors of HOTEC, our ties continue to grow stronger. Supporting Queensland companies as part of Team Australia gives them the best opportunity to further build the important connections that HOTEC offers,” she added.

As the Platinum Sponsors, Austrade and TIQ will play a pivotal role in facilitating opportunities for interested vendors to establish a presence in Fiji and the broader Pacific for their products and services, and have the privilege of showcasing Australian wines and ingredients during the HOTEC Awards Night and Dinner in October.

“We are thrilled to welcome Austrade and TIQ onboard for HOTEC Tradeshow 2024,” said Ms Lockington. “Their return to partner with us at another HOTEC Trade Show underscores their commitment to fostering business growth and innovation within the tourism sector in Fiji.”

“Along with our other sponsors and partners who help to make tradeshows like these innovative and exciting, we look forward to a successful HOTEC 2024 with Austrade and TIQ now confirming their support.”

In addition to Austrade and TIQ, FHTA is honoured to have the continued support of its Gold Sponsor, New Zealand Trade & Enterprise. The event’s competition partners include APTC, Fiji Gas, and South Pacific Coffee Company and FHTA also acknowledges with deep appreciation the contributions of its event partners: Fiji Water, Microhire, Fiji Times, Fiji Airways, Sharma Music, and Total Event Company.

For more information about the HOTEC Tradeshow 2024 and sponsorship opportunities, please email info@fhta.com.fj or call (+679) 777 0137.