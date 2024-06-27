Explore, Learn, Create, Connect, Relax and Breathe on Norfolk Island

Just a short flight from Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland, Norfolk Island is an easy to get to holiday destination for people of all ages. The pristine natural landscape, there’s so much to do and activities to choose from, a rich culture and history and being a small island it’s so easy to get around; this all makes for a fascinating and fun place for every-one.

The vivid green valleys of pine and rainforest on a background of crystal-clear blue ocean highlights the natural beauty of Norfolk Island while the islands language, time honoured traditions and the remnants of a past penal settlement reflect a dramatic history. Norfolk Island offers a free-range experience with a gentle pace, fresh home-grown food, friendly locals, intriguing stories and wonderful quirkiness.

There is so much for everyone to do and see including a visit to Fletcher’s Mutiny Cyclorama mural depicting the story of the Mutiny on the Bounty, Kingston museums, UNESCO World Heritage Site at Kingston, a sea-side golf course, bushwalking, bird watching, deep sea fishing, arts and crafts markets, swimming & snorkeling in coral filled lagoons.

If you love to get outdoors, grab a walking map and head into the National Parks and Public reserves. Tracks meander through the natural pine forests and along the rugged coastline. Discover the giant tree ferns, unique flora, and fauna; you may even spot the rare green parrot which is only found on Norfolk Island. In fact there are around 116 bird species on the island, many found nowhere else in the world. Drive to the top of Mount Pitt for a 360° view of the whole island. You can also witness amazing sunrises and sunsets from this advantage point.

Captain James Cook was the first to officially discover and record Norfolk Island, describing it as “paradise” – a term he did not use liberally in his journals. From 1788 to 1854, this paradise became Australia’s harshest penal colony and home to hapless convicts. Today, it is home to the descendants of the Bounty Mutineers whose barefoot manners, warmth and hospitality have been woven into the island’s unique and timeless rhythm – a special charm that draws visitors back time and time again. Listen out for the local language that the Islanders speak, a mix of Tahitian and 18th century English which has been officially recognised for its distinctiveness by the United Nations.

The local greeting is ‘watawieh yorlyi’ hello and how are you.

Measuring only 8km x 5km Norfolk Island will become your holiday ‘backyard’ in the Pacific, where a rich history, fascinating culture, stunning scenery and a warm, friendly community are very much in evidence in a relaxed and safe environment.

NEW EXPERIENCE – Tea Shire Drive Horse and Carriage

Enjoy a leisurely carriage ride passing by the famous Morton Bay Fig trees then venture into 100 Acres Reserve to enjoy the unique flora and fauna. Conclude your carriage ride by returning to the farm for a delightful morning tea provided by Norfolk Island Tea. Visit www.teashiredrive.com to book your adventure today!

NEW ACCOMMODATION – Glencar Luxury Villas

Set high on a hill, this brand-new property features two luxurious one-bedroom Villas exclusively for adults. Each Villa has its own private pool and commands breathtaking views over the rolling countryside towards Mount Pitt and the ocean. Some of the incredible inclusions for guests are chauffeur driven from the airport to the Villas, personalised welcome platter, luxury VW rental car, unlimited Wi-Fi and so much more. Visit www.glencarluxuryvillas.com to book your stay and experience unparalleled luxury.

HIRE GEAR – The Visitor Information Centre is your gateway to adventure and is now hiring;

Electric Mopeds – This eco-friendly mode of transportation allows you to explore the island at your own pace while minimizing your carbon footprint. So, grab your helmet, hop on your Electric moped, and get ready for an unforgettable adventure. (Motor bike license is required)

Snorkelling gear for both adults and children. Immerse yourself in the crystal-clear waters of Emily and Slaughter bays and explore the vivid corals and tropical fish.

Regular pushbikes and Electric pushbikes. Visitors looking to stay active during their holiday can hire a pushbike or go for a zippy electric pushbike to help you conquer the hills!

CRUISE SHIP VISITS

Norfolk Island has invested in Port infrastructure and now haveTenders especially built to bring passengers ashore. Welcoming P&O Cruises, luxury liners (e.g Scenic Eclipse) and smaller European cruise ships throughout the year.

BRAGGING RIGHTS

KAVHA (Kingston) is recognised for being among the best surviving examples of large-scale convict transportation and colonial expansion of European powers through the presence and labour of convicts. It is one of eleven sites that make up the Australian Convict Sites World Heritage Property. The Norfolk Island UNESCO site is a living showcase of Polynesian, convict and Pitcairn Islander history.

Gold Level Dark Sky Town – Void of all light pollution and over a thousand kilometres from the closest landmass, the island’s star-splashed skies are simply jaw-dropping.

Kingston Sports Oval – The oval has been hosting cricket matches since 1838 and in fact it has been documented as being the oldest cricket grounds in the Southern Hemisphere.

Golf Course – This challenging 9 hole course is one of the only golf courses in the world located within a World Heritage Site, with the most spectacular ocean views.