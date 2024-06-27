MPD Searching for Theft from Auto Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a theft from auto suspect.

On June 25, 2024, at approximately 12:00 p.m., a man broke the window of a car in the 1100 block of T Street, Northwest, and stole an iPad and laptop from the vehicle.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24096907

###