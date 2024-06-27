MPD Searching for Northeast Stabbing Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who stabbed a man in Northeast.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 6:30 a.m., the suspect and the victim were inside a business in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, when they got into a physical altercation and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times. The suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and suspect vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: