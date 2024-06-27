Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,315 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Northeast Stabbing Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who stabbed a man in Northeast.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 6:30 a.m., the suspect and the victim were inside a business in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, when they got into a physical altercation and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times. The suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and suspect vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: