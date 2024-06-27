Province strengthens cancer care and expands access

CANADA, June 27 - Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health –

“Cancer strikes communities in every corner of our province, and it’s crucial that care is within reach for us all. Our government will continue to support people in rural and remote communities when they need to travel to receive care, so they can focus on treatment, not the logistics and costs of getting the services they need.”

Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity –

“Through B.C.’s 10-year Cancer Care Plan, we’re working towards eliminating cervical cancer in a decade. By launching cervix self-screening provincewide, health care is made more accessible, and empowers people with the tools they need to take prevention into their own hands.”

Sarah Roth, president and chief executive officer, BC Cancer Foundation –

“BC Cancer Foundation was honoured to receive the provincial government’s historic $150-million cancer-research grant in 2023. The grant – working in tandem with hundreds of foundation donor-funded, groundbreaking research initiatives, clinical trials and capital projects – serves as a catalyst to save more lives in every corner of B.C.”

David Byres, president and chief executive officer, Provincial Health Services Authority –

“All British Columbians are deserving of high quality, culturally safe and equitable outcomes and experiences. To achieve this, we are leveraging expert thinking from the Global Advisory Panel, as well as the skill and experiences of staff, physicians, patients, families, Indigenous and First Nations people, researchers, volunteers and partners across the province. Together, we are focused on creating the best possible outcomes and experience for those we serve.”

Sarah Johnston, cancer patient and member of BC Cancer – Kelowna’s Regional Patient Experience Committee –

“I finished chemo and radiation therapy for breast cancer one year ago and today I’m doing everything I can to be a healthier version of myself and to use my voice to improve the experiences of people with cancer. This work is about more than improving care today. It’s about ensuring that when our loved ones face their own cancer diagnoses they have the best possible experience and long, healthy lives beyond cancer.”