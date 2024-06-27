June 27, 2024

DR-4783-WV-MA-024

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Media Advisory

Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is Open in Wayne County, W. Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will open on Friday and Saturday, June 28-29, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wayne County Office of Emergency Services in Wayne to help West Virginia residents affected by the April 2-6 severe storms.

Residents can get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered about federal disaster assistance.

The center is located at:

Wayne County Wayne County OES 1 Hendricks Street, Wayne, WV 25570 Hours of operation: Friday and Saturday, June 28-29, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. DRC staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

Residents of all counties can continue to visit other DRCs in West Virginia. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit DRC Locator (fema.gov).

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).