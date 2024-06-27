Philadelphia Named ‘Most Walkable City to Visit’ for Second Consecutive Year by USA TODAY

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2024 – For the second consecutive year, Philadelphia has been voted the “Most Walkable City To Visit” in the 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest.

Walkability is a key factor for travelers when choosing a destination and offers significant benefits for city residents. In Philadelphia, visitors and residents can explore the city’s neighborhoods on foot, enjoying sights ranging from public art installations and premier cultural institutions to vibrant green spaces and historic landmarks.

Philadelphia was nominated for its walkability by a panel of experts, including editors from USA TODAY and 10best.com, who selected 20 cities with a variety of activities, dining options and accommodations, all linked by pedestrian-friendly streets. The public then voted Philadelphia the No. 1 city on the list of the 10 most walkable cities to visit in the U.S.

“Being recognized as the most walkable city in the U.S. for the second year in a row is a testament to the accessibility and connectivity of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods. It’s wonderful to see visitors and residents exploring our city on foot, discovering local businesses and experiencing the vibrancy of our communities,” said Angela Val, president & CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “As we move towards celebrating America’s semiquincentennial and the national spotlight on Philadelphia grows, this accolade reinforces our commitment to maintaining a pedestrian-friendly environment.”

”This title underscores our city of neighborhoods, offering a pedestrian-friendly environment where visitors can effortlessly experience the charm, culture, and convenience that define Philadelphia,” said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Our walkable streets connect international travelers and convention attendees alike to an array of hotels, restaurants, and attractions, making Philadelphia a standout destination for visitors seeking an engaging and accessible travel experience.”

Center City Philadelphia’s easy-to-navigate corridor spans 26 blocks from the Delaware River on the east to the Schuylkill River on the west. Only 2.4 miles separate Penn’s Landing and the Schuylkill River Trail, with the ability to walk from one end of Center City to the other in just 50 minutes.

Getting around Philadelphia with ease allows both first-time travelers and returning natives to discover and rediscover the city’s history, culture, cuisines and hidden gems. Visitors can also take advantage of self-guided walking tours and tour experiences spanning a wide range of interests.

