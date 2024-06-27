Submit Release
Three-justice concurring statement in infanticide case calls for legislative action on postpartum mental illness

A concurring statement by Justice Kelli Evans accompanying the denial urges the Legislature to take further action on what she calls the “unique and severe mental illness” of postpartum psychosis. Justices Goodwin Liu and Joshua Groban joined the statement.

