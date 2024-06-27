APRA Markup Cancellation is an Opportunity to Get Privacy Right

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jordan Crenshaw, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, issued the following statement regarding the cancellation of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce markup of the American Privacy Rights Act (APRA).

"The cancellation of today’s markup of the American Privacy Rights Act provides an opportunity to improve the language on critical issues like preemption and private rights of action. America needs a strong privacy law that resembles the comprehensive privacy approach implemented in states like Texas and Virginia, and currently protects over 100 million Americans. We look forward to working with Congress to get the right privacy law across the finish line.”