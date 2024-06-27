Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,347 in the last 365 days.

APRA Markup Cancellation is an Opportunity to Get Privacy Right

WASHINGTON, D.C. —  Jordan Crenshaw, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, issued the following statement regarding the cancellation of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce markup of the American Privacy Rights Act (APRA).

"The cancellation of today’s markup of the American Privacy Rights Act provides an opportunity to improve the language on critical issues like preemption and private rights of action. America needs a strong privacy law that resembles the comprehensive privacy approach implemented in states like Texas and Virginia, and currently protects over 100 million Americans. We look forward to working with Congress to get the right privacy law across the finish line.”

You just read:

APRA Markup Cancellation is an Opportunity to Get Privacy Right

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more