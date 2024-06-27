Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo Reveals Big Lineup
Drake Milligan is one of 10 artists who will be playing at the 2024 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo.
90's country music icon Rick Treviño will return to the Fort Bend County Fair. Rick's career spans over 30 years.
2024 Entertainment Lineup Announced
Our entertainment lineup is packed with talent. We have artists making their debuts and a few returning to our Fair, but it provides music for all to enjoy”ROSENBERG, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo has announced its 2024 entertainment lineup. Ten musical artists will perform and bring their diverse talents to our Fair during the BBQ cookoff weekend and the Fair's 10-day run. From September 20 to October 6, artists representing the Texas Music scene, Traditional Country, and the Tejano genre will take the stage. "Our entertainment lineup is packed with talent. We have artists making their debuts and a few returning to our Fair, but it provides music for all to enjoy," says Alicia Casias, 2024 President of Fort Bend County Fair.
For BBQ cookoff weekend on September 20 and 21, the Fair will fire up more than the grills. Coming in hot on Friday, September 20, will be David Lee Garza and Los Musicales. The pride of Poteet, Texas, will bring his progressive Conjunto and distinctive Tejano music vibes. On Saturday, September 21, Braxton Keith will return to our Fair. His tour has been crisscrossing Texas and his captivating honky-tonk storytelling will be a crowd-pleaser.
Opening weekend is a lineup of headliners making their fair debuts. Kicking off our Fair on Friday, September 27, is Drake Milligan. Milligan is best known for portraying Elvis Presley on the CMT series Sun Records. The Fort Worth Native is on a busy tour, performing everywhere from Canada to the United Kingdom. On Saturday, September 28, Del Rio's favorite son, William Beckmann, will be playing. His unique sound is featured in a timeless baritone that will keep his vast fan base wanting more. On Sunday, September 29, De Parranda will be in concert. The band is known for its high-energy shows and cumbia sounds.
We are calling all Swifties on Wednesday, October 2. Red - A Taylor Swift Tribute Band is taking over the fairgrounds, along with friendship bracelets and shimmer. When seeing RED live, expect an unbelievable concert experience with the allegiance of fans singing and dancing along to all your favorite Taylor songs. "This is an exciting first for our Fair. To be able to host a Taylor takeover, we look forward to this Swifitie experience," says Alicia Casias, Fort Bend County Fair President.
Zach Top will bring his trend-setting talents to the Fair on Thursday, October 3. This year, Zach has been opening for Lainey Wilson. His old-school country vibes are a welcome addition to the lineup.
The second weekend is full of undeniable talent. On Friday, October 4, Jason Boland & The Stragglers will take the stage. For 25 years, he has dazzled audiences as one of the leading ambassadors of the Oklahoma and Texas music movements. Randall King will return as a headliner on Saturday, October 5. The proud son of a truck driver, King is setting the standard on the country music scene with his honky-tonk sets.
To close out our Fair on Sunday, October 6, is a fair favorite Rick Trevino. Rick's lustrous career has spanned several decades, and he has charted fourteen singles.
Make plans to come out and enjoy live music and everything the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo offers. All concerts are included in the ticket price and are on sale at fortbencountyfair.com.
Headliners
9-20 – David Lee Garza y Los Musicales
9-21 – Braxton Keith
9-27 – Drake Milligan
9-28 – William Beckmann
9-29 – De Parranda
10-2 - Red A Taylor Swift Tribute Band
10-3 - Zach Top
10-4 – Jason Boland & The Stragglers
10-5- Randall King
10-6 – Rick Trevino
