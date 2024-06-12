Fort Bend County Fair's - Summer Night Gala Returns
Dancing and dinner is all a part of the 2nd Annual Summer Night Gala hosted by the Fort Bend County Fair's BBQ Committee.
Fundraising Fun Awaits at the Summer Night Gala
We are excited to be able to host this event again, and we are so grateful for our BBQ Committee's commitment to financially help the youth participants of our Fair once again.”ROSENBERG, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fort Bend County Fair's Summer Night Gala will spark the fun on Saturday, June 29. The Fort Bend County Fair's BBQ committee will once again host the fundraising evening that will benefit the scholarship foundation and financially assist all five auctions during the Fair. The event debuted last year and will be held at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in building "C." Due to the Gala attendees' generosity, the BBQ Committee gave 4% back to our exhibitors who sold their projects at the 2023 Fair. "We are excited to be able to host this event again, and we are so grateful for our BBQ Committee's commitment to financially help the youth participants of our Fair once again. Last year, this was a new event for our fair, and we welcomed many new people. It is an evening you will not want to miss," says Fort Bend County Fair President Alicia Casias. During the Fair's 10-day run, a Replacement Heifer Sale, School Art Project Auction, Jr Livestock Auction, Freezer Sale, and a Last Draw Sale are held, allowing youth to earn money for their education and future livestock projects.
— Fort Bend County Fair President Alicia Casias
The Summer Night Gala will feature music by Horizon. The well-known band has been a musical stronghold providing entertainment and is known for bringing party vibes. From a two-step to an all-in hip-shaking dance, Horizon will provide an evening of entertainment. The night includes a meal prepared by the exquisite Anthonie's Market Grill. Anthonie's is a culinary treasure tucked in Fulshear and will serve up an exceptional dining experience. The action will include the upscale dinner, live auction, bucket drawings, and wine pull. Texas formal attire will be the fashion for the evening.
VIP tables for $800 and Reserved tables for $500 are on sale right now. The VIP tables include seating for 8, a dinner, beer, wine, and mixers, a food and beverage server, and several swag appreciation items. Only tables will be on sold and no individual tickets will be offered.
The 2024 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo will be held from September 27 to October 6, with the BBQ cookoff running September 20 & 21. For more information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com or call the Fair Office at 281-342-6171.
