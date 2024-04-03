Fort Bend County Fair Hires Executive Manager - A Fair Industry Veteran
Keith Smith was greeted by Fort Bend County Fair President, Alicia Casias, as he steps into the Executive Manger position. Keith's first day was April 2.
Keith Smith Named Executive Manager
We look forward to Keith bringing his experience to the Fair, but most of all his innovative ideas, dedication to retaining our history while implementing changes needed for growth and sustainability”RICHMOND, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fort Bend County Fair Association is proud to announce the hiring of Keith Smith as the new Fair's Executive Manager. Smith brings over 35 years of experience in the professional sports industry, including managing all aspects of the Central Texas State Fair as the Fair Manager. "Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo has a long-standing tradition of goodness and has a historical reputation of being a trailblazer in the fair industry. I look forward to being on the team and leveling up our commitments to our youth," says Smith, who grew up showing livestock through the 4H and FFA programs. "I am excited and look forward to meeting all the people, the great volunteers, the community, and our local business owners."
Smith has been a fixture at the iconic Cadence Bank Center in Belton,Texas, formally known as the Bell County Expo Center. Keith's career has undertaken many roles, including Operations Manager, Ticket Office Manager, and Director of Rodeo Operations for the Belton Chamber of Commerce. In 2017, Smith received the prestigious Texas Association of Fairs and Events - Manager/Professional of the Year Award for his work as Fair Manager at the Central Texas State Fair. Under his leadership, the Central Texas State Fair increased in attendance and is one of the biggest revenue generators for the Cadence Bank Center. Before being Fair Manager, Keith was part of the Southwest Sports Group and oversaw 500 seasonal employees and worked with the daily operations of the Texas Rangers Baseball organization.
As Executive Manager, Smith will oversee the overall operations of the fair's mission. From budgetary matters to various contractual negotiations, Smith will supervise the fair’s staff and work with the Association's board of Directors, committees, and community stakeholders. "I am looking forward to the new challenge, seeing the smiles on the kids, and seeing the families having a good time," says Smith.
The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is one of largest events in Fort Bend County. In 2023, over 1.4 million was generated for the youth of the county through the auctions and scholarship programs. “We look forward to Keith bringing his experience to the Fair, but most of all his innovative ideas, dedication to retaining our history while implementing changes needed for growth and sustainability.” says Alicia Casias, Fort Bend County Fair President.
Keith and his wife, Lucinda, have two daughters and a son, Cheyenne, Kody, and Marissa, the youngest, is a Junior at Oklahoma State University. The Smiths are looking forward to relocating to the area. Keith's first day was April 2, and he can be reached at ksmith@fbcfa.org. The 2024 fair runs from September 27 to October 6 with the BBQ cookoff set for September 20 and 21. For more information on the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo visit fortbendcountyfair.com.
Barbara Magana Robertson
Magana Media
+1 281-723-5995
