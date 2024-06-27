SLOVENIA, June 27 - The Slovenian Prime Minister, Robert Golob, together with the Minister of Finance, Klemen Boštjančič, and the Minister of Public Administration, Franc Props, met with the President of the Slovenian Trade Union of State Bodies, Frančišek Verk, and the President of the Trade Union of the Administrative Unit of Ljubljana, Dragan Stankovič.
You just read:
Prime Minister Golob meets with the Presidents of the Slovenian Trade Union of State Bodies (SDOS) and the Trade Union of the Ljubljana Administrative Unit
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.