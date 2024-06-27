NEWS RELEASE

June 27, 2024

Gov. Cox issues statement on EPA’s Good Neighbor rule

SALT LAKE CITY (June 27, 2024) – In November 2022, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and Idaho Gov. Brad Little sent a letter to Administrator Michael Regan on the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Proposed ozone transport rule, otherwise known as the Good Neighbor rule. In July 2023, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay, pausing the EPA’s implementation of the rule. Today the U.S. Supreme Court paused the EPA’s Good Neighbor rule for the remaining 11 states impacted.

Gov. Cox issued the following statement:

“The EPA’s proposed Ozone Transport Rule is yet another example of federal overreach. This is one that would have dire consequences for energy security and reliability in Utah,” Gov. Cox said. “Two years ago Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and I told the EPA why the rule was deeply flawed and bad policy. The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed and stopped the rule in Utah last summer, and I am thrilled to see the U.S. Supreme Court today halt the implementation of the rule for other states impacted.”

