Crop Report for the Period June 18 to June 24, 2024

June 27, 2024

Conditions across the province were variable this past week with some regions receiving limited rainfall and others experiencing heavy storms that brought wind, significant rainfall over a short period of time and hail resulting in damage to crops, buildings and machinery. Producers continue to assess crops for hail recovery which varies based on the type of crop and its developmental stage.

Rainfall varied across the province over the past week with areas in the southwest region receiving no rainfall to areas in the northeast and southeast regions receiving significant rainfall. The St. Brieux area received the highest rainfall at 76 mm recorded for the past week followed by the Carnduff area at 70 mm. The Langenburg area reported 68 mm and the Rosthern area reported 57 mm for the week.

Although rainfall increased topsoil moisture in some regions, others experienced a decrease this week. Provincially, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as eight per cent surplus, 83 per cent adequate and nine per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at six per cent surplus, 81 per cent adequate, 12 per cent short and one per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is three per cent surplus, 79 per cent adequate, 17 per cent short and one per cent very short.

Cooler temperatures continue to slow crop development. Spring wheat and oilseed crops are still the furthest behind the normal stages of development for this time of year. Crops in the southwest region of the province are the furthest advanced while crops in the central and northern regions are falling further behind in development. Warmer temperatures are needed to help crop development progress. While crop conditions vary, the majority of crops are rated as in good condition.

Pastures are reported in good condition overall. Livestock producers rate hay quality as 31 per cent excellent, 62 per cent good and seven per cent fair. Haying operations are just beginning in the province as the weather allows.

Various causes of crop damage were reported over the past week. Producers report excess moisture, which has been rated as severe in some regions, as water is accumulating in areas of the field and contributing to crop stress. These areas will remain unseeded and the areas that are seeded may not be able to recover from the current moisture stress. The frequent rainfall and moisture stressed areas are also contributing to leaf disease and root rot development. Some areas experienced minor to severe hail and wind damage with producers still assessing which crops will be able to recover. Frost was also reported but overall was rated as minor. Gophers continue to be a problem with areas of severe damage that need to be re-seeded. Flea beetles and grasshoppers are persisting with producers taking control measures when needed.

Producers continue to finish in-crop herbicide applications and insecticide applications where needed as the weather allows. In the coming weeks, producers are looking toward fungicide applications given the persistent rainfall that is contributing to disease development. Haying equipment is being prepared with some producers just starting their haying operations. Fence checking continues as cattle are out to pasture.

For many producers, this is still a stressful time of year and they are reminded to take all safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

