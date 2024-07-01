1TCC® and Livingston International announce strategic partnership
1TCC® and Livingston International announced a strategic partnership to help global businesses overcome the most pressing challenges in international trade.MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1TCC®, the leading global supply chain and inventory management firm, and Livingston International, a leading provider of customs brokerage, freight forwarding and global trade advisory services, announced today a strategic partnership to help global businesses overcome the most pressing challenges in international trade.
This growth reflects 1TCC's increasing global influence and demand across multiple sectors including healthcare, automotive, and high-tech, as well as continued expansion of Livingston’s enhanced service model, which provides tools to simplify and streamline trade processes.
The strategic partnership with Livingston International extends breadth of services to customers with supply chain complexity. This marks a pivotal milestone in enhancing 1TCC’s capabilities and enabling 1TCC to meet the evolving needs of their international clients. This collaboration adds to their robust partnerships with ITFA, SAP PartnerEdge, and UPS.
The partnership will allow Livingston’s broad range of customers around the world to take advantage of 1TCC’s depth of expertise and solutions in inventory management, an increasingly complex process for global businesses to manage irrespective of the breadth of their supply chain.
“This new partnership allows 1TCC’s customers to take advantage of Livingston’s deep expertise in customs brokerage and customs compliance to import cargo seamlessly, limiting unexpected inventory gaps,” said Robert Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, Livingston International. “This provides both organizations’ customers with additional value and further streamlines the supply-optimization process.”
Supply disruption has upended many international businesses’ inventory-management processes. This has made demand forecasting extremely difficult, which has resulted in expensive overstocking or heightened risk of understock that leaves contracts unfulfilled and customers disappointed. The disruption has also led to severe challenges in tracking and tracing cargo and gathering critical data that allows businesses to optimize their inventory flows.
Both 1TCC and Livingston currently service a diverse and prestigious list of Fortune 500 companies, as well as growth-stage businesses and small enterprises.
Mike Doran, 1TCC’s Chief Revenue Officer, said “We are accelerating our key partnerships and collaborations, such as our partnership with Livingston International, to bring the best of our solutions and drive shareholder value for our global clients. For the first time in our corporate history, 1TCC’s pipeline exceeds $13 billion, with no end in sight to client demand for our services."
About 1TCC®
1TCC® focuses on delivering capital-efficient supply chains™ through their integrated supply chain technology platform. TCC’s Capital as a Service (CaaS™) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services and operational excellence. For more information visit us: www.1tcc.com | LinkedIn.
About Livingston
Livingston International has served as a trusted trade adviser to businesses around the world for 75 years. It specializes in customs brokerage and trade compliance, and offers international trade consulting, global trade management and freight forwarding. Livingston provides clarity in a world of trade complexity, and reliability in times of volatility, so businesses can grow further, smarter and with confidence. Livingston employs approximately 3,000 associates at 55 key border points, sea ports, airports and other strategic locations across North America, Europe and Asia. Visit us at www.livingstonintl.com, and on Twitter, and LinkedIn.
