Update No. 1: St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





CASE#: 24A2004220

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2024 at approximately 1227 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Elm Street, Swanton, VT.

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, and Grand Larceny.

ACCUSED: Nicholas Hale

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is continuing to search for Nicholas Hale, 26, of St. Albans in connection with a domestic assault that occurred Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Swanton. On Thursday, June 27, multiple law-enforcement agencies including VSP responded to a location in Swanton Village as part of the ongoing attempt to locate Hale, who remains at large.

The state police continues to ask that anyone who has information on Hale's possible whereabouts call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. Members of the public are advised to call 911 if they see Hale.

VSP will continue to provide updates as this investigation continues.





***Initial news release, 10:05 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2024***

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a domestic assault in the area of Elm Street in the town of Swanton. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Hale of St. Albans, VT. Hale fled from Law Enforcement on foot reported to be wearing jeans and a grey sweatshirt. Hale is a wanted person and is potentially armed. If Hale is spotted, we are asking that you do not approach and contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks at 802-524-5993 ext 3 or leave an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit with any pertinent information.

