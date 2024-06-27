NAofA Expands Reach with New Youth Sports Franchise in San Antonio, TX
Transforming Kids’ Lives Through the Power of SportsSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest franchise in San Antonio, Texas. This expansion signifies a significant step forward for the NAofA’s mission to deliver top-notch athletic opportunities nationwide.
With a strong focus on transforming kids’ lives through the power of sports, the NAofA has built a solid reputation for its premium programs, certified coaches, and dedication to promoting a passion for physical activity among young athletes. The launch of the San Antonio franchise underscores the NAofA’s commitment to reaching families in the region and offering exceptional sports experiences to children.
Three San Antonio couples, deeply rooted in the local community, have bonded over shared experiences and a passion for their children’s well-being. Matt Alejandro and Lisa Hernandez, childhood friends from Knippa, Matt’s wife Felicia from Uvalde, and Jessica and Richard Hernandez from Hondo call San Antonio home.
Their journey began with a quest to keep their kids active and engaged in sports. Despite their love for various sports, they found navigating traditional leagues that limited them to one activity per season challenging. Seeking diversity, they discovered the National Academy of Athletics, which offers a wide range of sports, including football, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, and pickleball.
Inspired by the organization’s offerings, they united to bring the NAofA to San Antonio. Jessica Hernandez expressed their excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to bring the National Academy of Athletics to our hometown so our children and the youth of the San Antonio area can benefit from its exceptional sports programming.”
Aaron Locks, Founder and CEO of NAofA, expressed his excitement for the new franchise, stating, “I’m excited about the ownership team in San Antonio and confident that families in the area will appreciate the quality programs, coaches, and the enthusiasm this team brings.”
The appeal extended beyond sports variety; it was also about quality coaching. The National Academy of Athletics ensures trained and NAofA-certified coaches lead clinics, camps, and after-school programs, instilling trust in families that their children are well cared for while learning crucial sports skills and fundamentals.
Their belief in sports as a tool for holistic growth fuels our enthusiasm. Hernandez added, “We believe kids should have fun playing sports while learning new skills and developing social and emotional abilities that will help them succeed throughout their lives.”
“We believe every child deserves the chance to enjoy sports and unlock their potential,” said Locks. “With our expansion into San Antonio, we look forward to partnering with local families and communities to nurture the next generation of athletes.”
About the NAofA: The National Academy of Athletics is a premier provider of youth sports programs committed to enriching children’s lives through active sports participation. Emphasizing fun, skill enhancement, and character development, NAofA offers various sports programs tailored to engage young athletes of various ages and skill levels. With a mission to foster positive mental and physical growth in youth, NAofA ensures sports are enjoyable while imparting essential life skills. By training and certifying coaches, NAofA creates an enthusiastic environment where kids can develop a love for sports. Since its establishment in 2012, NAofA has become a trusted choice for families seeking top-notch sports experiences for their children.
Carleigh Boling
National Academy of Athletics
carleighb@naofathletics.com