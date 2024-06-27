Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for June 27-July 3, 2024

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Marker 117.6 (Knox County Line) and Mile Marker 122: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should expect potential delays during peak travel times, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 62 between SR 61 and Union Valley Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution in this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 95 between SR 61 and SR 62: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution in this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 321/ SR 73 between Tuckaleechee Pike and Bridge over Hesse Creek: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 411 South near Legends Way: Motorists should be alert for possible daily lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform roadside construction activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 334 bridge over CSX Railroad: Motorists should be alert for workers present and lane closures through this bridge repair project. Motorists should use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 9 Bridge over Cove Lake: SR 9 Bridge over Cove Lake is reduced to one lane in each direction through this bridge repair project. These reductions will remain in place around the clock and are estimated to be complete on or before July 31, 2024. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 35 between Old Newport Highway and Fain Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, I-81 South near Mile Marker 20.4: On Sunday, June 30, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, I-81 North and South between Mile Markers 44 and 50: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, US 11/SR 34 between N. Bellwood Road and Merchant Greene Boulevard: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform work through this intersection improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 at Progress Parkway/Thoroughbred Run Road: Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, lane shifts and use extreme caution through this construction project.

HANCOCK COUNTY, SR 33 between Campbell Drive and Harrison Street: SR 33 is closed and detoured in this area as crews replace the bridge over Greasy Creek. Motorists should be alert for changed conditions, follow signed detour, and use extreme caution in this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 413.5: On Monday, July 1, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, US 25/70/SR 9 over Rimmer Creek (L.M. 13.2) and Koontz Creek (L.M. 14.2): Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible lane closures at various times, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 113 at SR 341: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform work through this intersection improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East and West near Mile Marker 375.6: On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews perform utility work. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East and West between Mile Markers 6 and 10: I-640 is currently reduced from three lanes to two between Broadway (MM 6) and I-40 (MM 10) through this resurfacing rubblization project. These reductions will remain in place around the clock. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/i-640-reconstruction.html

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway construction between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail. Motorists should be alert for crews intermittently pacing traffic between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) daily, as needed, to move equipment and materials within the project limits and to conduct routine roadway maintenance. Disruptions to traffic flow are anticipated to be short in nature. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this construction project. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/state-route-115.html

KNOX COUNTY, SR 1 Kingston Pike between Wesley Road and Golf Club Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and/or 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/ SR 71 between Simpson Road and Hendron Chapel Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 168 between Martin Mill Pike and Chapman Highway: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as utility crews perform work in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, and use extreme caution through this area.

ROANE COUNTY, SR 61 at I-40: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through this lighting project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-81 North and South between Mile Markers 53 and 57: On Sunday, June 30, 2024 through Tuesday, July 2, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 36 between Log Miles 4.7 and 7.7: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 75 between Log Miles 3.18 and 3.99: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 Bridge over South Fork Holston River and Plant Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 357 between Log Miles 0.2 and 2.4: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction widening project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers and equipment present, and use caution through this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 144 Hickory Star Road between SR 33 and SR 170: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 170 Hickory Valley Road between SR 144 and Anderson County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East near Mile Marker 20.4: On Monday, July 1, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 West Ramp to Exit 20B: On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible ramp closure between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, follow detour, and use extreme caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 381 University Parkway between W. Locust and State of Franklin: Through August 16, 2024, motorists should be alert for lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform utility construction through this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, and use extreme caution through this area.

For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic.

TDOT is now on Twitter. For up to the minute traffic information in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/knoxville511. For statewide travel information follow www.twitter.com/TN511.