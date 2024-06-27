NATIONAL ACADEMY OF ATHLETICS WELCOMES FIRST FRANCHISEE
Transforming Youth Athletics and Building Communities through SportsNAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA) is excited to announce the addition of the first franchisee to its rapidly growing concept. This milestone marks a significant step in the expansion of the National Academy of Athletics and showcases the strength of the brand. The NAofA launched its franchise opportunity in August 2023 to promote healthy and active lifestyles for children across the nation. The franchise concept empowers individuals to make a significant difference in their local communities by providing top-notch sports instruction and cultivating a genuine love for physical activity among children.
The new franchisee, John Martignoli, brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the NAofA network. John embodies the essence of an exemplary coach and will bring his uplifting approach to the Napa Valley area. Driven by the goal of nurturing relationships grounded in trust and respect, John steers parents and their children toward making healthy life choices, with youth sports forming a foundational element.
“I am excited and honored to have been selected as the new franchisee for the Napa Valley territory.
This opportunity perfectly aligns with my passion for uplifting others, leveraging my experience as a father of three sons, and drawing from over 30 years of business and relationship-building expertise. Joining the NAofA team was a conscious choice as they strike the ideal balance; empowering children to thrive while providing a platform for me to make a meaningful living,” says Martignoli.
The National Academy of Athletics has been a trusted youth recreation and coaching organization for years. Founded in 2012 by Aaron Locks, the NAofA has garnered a reputation for developing dynamic youth sports and training programs. Known for their tailored service and distinct process, NAofA incorporates safety, social and emotional learning (SEL), and a trademarked teaching method, talk.teach.PLAY!® into their athletic experiences. Since its inception, the organization has grown from 20 to almost 200 locations and impacted the lives of over 560,000 children in just a few short years.
“In our pursuit of an ideal franchisee, we actively seek individuals with a sincere commitment to supporting children, a recognition of the importance of youth sports, an entrepreneurial mindset, and a robust determination for business success. John embodies all these attributes, and I have full confidence in his ability to achieve exceptional success,” says CEO and Founder, Aaron Locks.
As the demand for high-quality youth sports programs continues to rise, the National Academy of Athletics is poised to remain at the forefront of the industry. The growth of the franchising program aligns with the organization’s mission to bring recreational and athletic programs to kids throughout the nation.
To learn more about the National Academy of Athletics and becoming a franchisee, visit: http://naofafranchise.com/
About the National Academy of Athletics
The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA) provides recreational youth sports camps and physical education programs for kids. The organization strives to promote positive mental and physical development in our youth by making sports fun and teaching life skills. The National Academy of Athletics trains and certifies coaches to provide an enthusiastic place for kids to fall in love with their chosen sport. The National Academy of Athletics has nine corporate locations and is targeting expansion in California, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Georgia. The NAofA aims to stand out as an all-inclusive offering with a wide variety of sports, programming for different age groups, and its trademarked teaching method for coaches.
Carleigh Boling
carleighb@naofathletics.com
National Academy of Athletics