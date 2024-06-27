Environmental Lights Announces the Launch of Cove Wash - Dual Bend LED Lighting Products
New high-output cove lighting products bend around corners and adapt to contours, while providing a strong light throw suitable for commercial applications.
The high lumen output, flexibility of each unit, and 10-meter run lengths with side exiting wires makes this one of the most versatile cove lighting solutions on the market today.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announces the launch of their Cove Wash - Dual Bend product family.
— Matt Altieri, Director of Sales & Support at Environmental Lights
Cove Wash - Dual Bend is an innovative, low voltage lighting solution that simplifies cove light installations and provides a high lumen output. Unlike traditional cove light fixtures, Cove Wash - Dual Bend flexes effortlessly on both horizontal and vertical axes, providing the ability to bend seamlessly around curves and contours.
This product family supports 10-meter run lengths across all variations, with each five-meter piece sporting side exiting wires that allow units to be installed flush against each other. Cutting increments of 3.3 inches further allow Cove Wash – Dual Bend to be customized to fit each unique application. The result is bright and uniform cove wash illumination unparalleled in its versatility and ease of installation. It is ideal for commercial applications such as casinos, where long runs and bright coves are highly desired features.
Cove Wash - Dual Bend comes in three main varieties; monochrome, 4-in-1, and 4-in-1 PixelControl. Monochrome provides classic white cove lighting in color temperatures of 2700K, 3000K, or 6500K. 4-in-1 refers to each node containing RGBW diodes, allowing users to select their preferred hue from millions of color combinations. Lastly, 4-in-1 PixelControl provides users with maximum control over their cove lighting by enabling the creation of smooth color gradients and dynamic effects.
“Cove Wash - Dual Bend instantly expands the realm of what’s possible in your projects,” said Matt Altieri, Director of Sales & Support at Environmental Lights. “The high lumen output, flexibility of each unit, and 10-meter run lengths with side exiting wires makes this one of the most versatile cove lighting solutions on the market today.”
There are two compatible channel systems for Cove Wash - Dual Bend products. The first is a rigid aluminum mounting channel that keeps your lights perfectly straight and is sold in 2-meter segments. The second is a flexible aluminum mounting channel that bends and twists with your lighting and is sold in 1-meter segments.
For more information on how Cove Wash - Dual Bend could enhance your next installation, sales engineers are available to assist you at 888.880.1880, or you may offer details on future project requirements by clicking here https://www.environmentallights.com/requestquote/form/.
Cove Wash - Dual Bend products are available now at EnvironmentalLights.com or by calling 888.880.1880.
Cove Wash - Dual Bend Features:
- Flexible on both horizontal and vertical axes
- 10-meter run length when powered from one end
- Side exiting wires at each end allow units to be installed flush with each other
- 2-meter input and .5-meter output leads for quick and easy installations
- 3.3 inch cutting increments
- IP67 rated with factory-sealed ends
- Monochrome, 4-in-1, and 4-in-1 PixelControl varieties available
- Rigid and flexible mounting channels available
About Environmental Lights
Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America on eight occasions. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers’ visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception through planning, specification, and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming, and residential & commercial construction.
Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.
Michael Krupinsky
Environmental Lights
+1 858-798-9634
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
YouTube