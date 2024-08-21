High Cost of Rent, Better to buy now with Dr. Teresa R Martin

Foreclosure Deals - One Easy Search

Foreclosure.com has launched a series of video interviews with real estate experts across the US to help home buyers find opportunities in the housing markets.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foreclosure.com, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, preforeclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes and, other distressed asset types. In these videos, Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure.com, conducts in-depth conversations aimed at educating home buyers, investors, and resale specialists about market conditions in their specific areas.Tim recently spoke with Dr. Teresa R Martin, the owner/founder of REIA NYC. In this video, Dr. Martin discusses the benefits of purchasing a home versus renting. She also talks about the opportunities and long term investment potential of buying a home, and the tax benefits of owning rather than renting. The video featuring Dr. Martin is called "High Cost of Rent, Better to Buy Now Foreclosure com Discussion with Dr. Teresa Martin" and can be viewed on the foreclosure.com website. The link to watch the video is here By targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes and government foreclosures, preforeclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions, foreclosure.com offers information that can lead to significant savings. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy home buyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure.com updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure.com website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts.Persons interested in deep insight and unique opportunities in the local residential real estate market can find this helpful series of videos at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ and podcasts at

High Cost of Rent, Better to buy now with Dr. Teresa R Martin of REIA NYC

