June 27 - Chris Nicholson Qualifies for General Election Ballot
News Release
Denver, June 27, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Chris Nicholson, nonpartisan candidate for the Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District A, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the November 5, 2024 General Election ballot.
Candidates for the Regional Transportation District Board of Directors are required to collect 250 signatures in their district, a requirement outlined by 32-9-111(5)(a), C.R.S. Chris Nicholson submitted 344 valid signatures, eclipsing the 250 signature threshold.
Petition Verification Summary:
Number of reviewable signatures submitted: 490
Number of entries rejected: 146
Number of entries accepted: 344
Number of valid signatures required: 250
Complete statement of sufficiency (PDF)
A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.