Cleary Strategies Celebrates Six Year Anniversary, WBENC Certification, and PR News Award

Founder & CEO, Ronica Cleary, receives PR News "Rising Star" Award

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleary Strategies, a public relations agency, celebrated its six year anniversary in the month of June. During its six years of operation, Cleary Strategies has secured over 1,600 media placements in hundreds of media outlets on behalf of its varied and extensive roster of clients. Monthly retainer based clients from across the United States, seeking support in earned media placement and management, remain the primary client source for the agency. Cleary Strategies has expanded its crisis communication line of services as well.

“Each June, we celebrate our growth and our vision for the future as we mark our anniversary month. It has been a privilege and honor to lead the agency to this moment,” explains Ronica Cleary, Cleary Strategies Founder & CEO. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, we aim to be a constant source of guidance, direction, and vision for our amazing roster of clients. From earned media strategy to preparing for crisis scenarios, we are able to provide a full service approach to one’s media related goals.”

Cleary Strategies is also proud to announce their WBENC certification, marking their official status as a women-owned business. WBENC is the leading authority on and certifying organization for Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) in the United States.

Finally, Cleary Strategies congratulates its Founder & CEO, Ronica Cleary, for her recognition this month as a PR News Top Women “Rising Star” award recipient. PR News has been a leading national trade organization for PR professionals for over 75-years.

About Cleary Strategies: Cleary Strategies is a public relations agency founded by Ronica Cleary in 2018. We are here to help you uncover your story and find the media opportunities that will help you deliver it to the world. Every day we make it possible for our clients to successfully share their message, preserve their image, and build the skills needed to thrive in today's media climate.

