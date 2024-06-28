Identiverse® 2024 Attracts Record Attendance and Engagement
United Airlines, Bank of America, Amazon, Radiant Logic, and Cisco among keynotes as event sets records for attendance and engagementNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identiverse, the premier event for the digital identity security community, celebrated its 15th year with a record-breaking 3,000 attendees and high engagement over four days of comprehensive programming at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.
“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s Identiverse,” said John DelMauro, Executive Vice President, CRA Events at CyberRisk Alliance. “The incredible growth in attendance and the depth of engagement at this year's event have compelled us to move Identiverse to Mandalay Bay to accommodate even larger audiences and more expansive programming in 2025 and beyond.”
The 2024 conference featured over 260 industry-leading experts and innovators who provided invaluable insights through thought-provoking keynotes and interactive breakout sessions. A wide range of established and emerging solution providers also showcased the latest advancements in digital identity solutions.
“Digital identity is increasingly recognized as a fundamental necessity for safe, secure, and privacy-preserving digital experiences,” explained Andi Hindle, Conference Chair and Head of Strategy & Content for Identiverse. “The dynamic growth we witnessed this year underscores the sector's rapid evolution and the pivotal role identity standards, solutions, and professionals play in powering digital transformation. The continued expansion of Identiverse reflects the growing importance of digital identity in the business technology landscape.”
This year’s content spanned 13 core topics and numerous additional subjects, including applications of identity, architecture, standards, engineering, deployments and leading practices, identity verification and proofing, identity for security, privacy, ethics, public policy, professional development, the business of identity, vision, strategy, and futures.
Identiverse 2025 is scheduled for May 27 – 30, 2025, and will be held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV.
About Identiverse
Now in its 15th year, Identiverse is a must-attend annual event that brings together over 3,000 digital identity, cybersecurity and privacy professionals for 4 days of world-class learning, engagement, and entertainment. Offering more than 70 hours of top-notch content showcasing enlightening keynotes, informative panels, and hands-on masterclasses—attendees can connect with their peers during networking receptions and more. For more information, visit Identiverse.com.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.
