SC Media and CyberRisk Alliance Introduce Resilient CISO Award as New Category for SC Awards

Nominations Now Open for New Category Highlighting Cyber Resilience, the New Cybersecurity Strategic Imperative; Visionary CISO Honorees will be Celebrated

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SC Media and CyberRisk Alliance, producers of the prestigious SC Awards program, today announced the Resilient CISO Award, a new category recognizing Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) who are advancing cyber resilience as a strategic business imperative.Absolute Security, the enterprise cyber resilience leader, is the exclusive sponsor for the new award that will recognize visionary security leaders who are building strategies that not only defend against threats and also minimize downtime and rapidly restore operational continuity following inevitable security and software incidents that can lead to costly and prolonged business disruptions.“The SC Awards are a prestigious and important part of the cybersecurity industry in honoring Excellence and Trust in cybersecurity products and services,” said Bill Brenner, SVP, Audience Content Strategy, SC Media. “The role of the CISO is a critical part of any organization and the visionary executives that are leading the industry in championing business and cyber resilience are long overdue for recognition.”About SC AwardsNow in its 29th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity’s most prestigious award program, recognizing and honoring outstanding innovations, organizations, and leaders that are advancing the practice of information security.Eligible CandidatesThe Resilient CISO Award is open to CISOs from enterprises (including early stage and mid-market companies), service providers, government agencies, and other organizations operating in North America (U.S. and Canada). The Resilient CISO Award will honor a minimum of 5 CISOs, nominated and selected by their peers. A judging committee drawn from the CyberRisk Collaborative (CRC) CISO community will review nominations. They will evaluate leadership impact, continuity and recovery outcomes, team and culture development, end-user and customer awareness, contributions to the broader ecosystem, and concrete cyber resilience initiatives.Nominations OpenNominations and judging panel applications are open now through January 26, 2026. Judging will take place February 9–27, 2026. Together SC Media and exclusive award sponsor Absolute Security will recognize honorees at a special event during RSAC 2026, Tuesday, March 24, and on the NASDAQ tower in Times Square, NYC. There is no cost to nominate—submit entries now: The SC Resilient CISO Awards About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com About Absolute SecurityAbsolute Security is partnered with more than 28 of the world’s leading endpoint device manufacturers, embedded in the firmware of 600 million devices, trusted by thousands of global enterprise customers, and licensed across 16 million PC users. With the Absolute Security Cyber Resilience Platform integrated into their digital enterprise, customers ensure their mobile and hybrid workforces connect securely and seamlessly from anywhere in the world and that business operations recover quickly following cyber disruptions and attacks. To learn more, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.ABSOLUTE SECURITY, ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE LOGO, AND NETMOTION are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation ©2025, or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ andin proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.Contact:Joe Francellapress@absolute.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.