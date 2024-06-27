Comments Accepted on Terra-Mulch Draft Air Quality Permit Until July 27

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality is now accepting public comments on a draft Title V air quality permit for Terra-Mulch Products, LLC in Catawba County.

Public comments will be accepted until July 27.

Terra-Mulch produces mulch and other agricultural products by processing wood fibers in natural gas-fired dryers and baggers at its facility at 219 Simpson St., Conover. This process emits volatile organic compounds (VOCs), particulate matter, and various hazardous air pollutants.

The facility previously held a synthetic minor air quality permit from DAQ that capped its emissions below major-source thresholds. In 2022, Terra-Mulch received a state construction and operation permit allowing it to increase annual production of mulch and emit VOCs at major-source levels.

As part of that process, Terra-Mulch is now required to apply for and obtain a Title V permit. The draft Title V permit would limit the facility’s VOC emissions 250 tons per year to avoid triggering Prevention of Significant Deterioration permitting.

Particulate matter emissions at the facility are controlled using cyclones. The draft Title V permit would require Terra-Mulch to test these cyclones to determine their effectiveness. The facility will be required to ensure it does not cause or contribute to off-site dust concerns.

Because the facility is remaining a minor source for hazardous air pollution, Terra-Mulch will be required to keep hazardous air pollutants below major-source thresholds. DAQ reviewed air toxics dispersion modeling of Terra-Mulch’s emissions, which demonstrated that no toxic air pollutant is expected to cause an exceedance of health-based limits.

The draft permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants emitted by the facility beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. The facility would also be subject to recordkeeping and reporting requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, permit application, draft environmental justice report, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until July 27, 2024, at 5 p.m. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with “TerraMulch.23A” in the subject line, or left via voicemail by calling 919-707-8429.

Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

If you need this information in Spanish, Vietnamese, or another language, call 919-707-8446 or email Shawn.Taylor@deq.nc.gov.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-707-8446 o mande un correo a Shawn.Taylor@deq.nc.gov.

Nếu quý vị cần thông tin này bằng Tiếng Việt, hãy gọi 919-707-8446 hoặc gửi email tới Shawn.Taylor@deq.nc.gov.