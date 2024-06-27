Visitor Industry Declined in May 2024

Posted on Jun 27, 2024 in News

For Immediate Release: June 27, 2024

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total visitor arrivals and total visitor spending in May 2024 declined compared to May 2023. There were 763,260 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in May 2024, a decrease of 4.8 percent from the same month last year. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $1.62 billion, down 4.0 percent from May 2023. May 2024 total visitor arrivals represent a 90.1 percent recovery compared to pre-pandemic May 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than May 2019 ($1.41 billion, +14.6%).

In May 2024, 757,841 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 5,420 visitors came via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 790,494 visitors (-4.1%) arrived by air and 11,075 visitors (-51.1%) came by cruise ships in May 2023, and 836,058 visitors (-9.4%) arrived by air and 11,338 visitors (-52.2%) came by cruise ships in May 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in May 2024 was 8.51 days, compared to 8.71 days (-2.3%) in May 2023 and 8.37 days (+1.7%) in May 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 209,543 visitors in May 2024, compared to 225,210 visitors (-7.0%) in May 2023 and 228,768 visitors (-8.4%) in May 2019.

In May 2024, 403,981 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, down from May 2023 (431,983 visitors, -6.5%), but an increase from May 2019 (387,844 visitors, +4.2%). U.S. West visitor spending of $767.9 million declined from May 2023 ($815.1 million, -5.8%), but was much higher than May 2019 ($564.0 million, +36.1%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in May 2024 ($233 per person) increased compared to May 2023 ($229 per person, +1.7%) and was considerably more than May 2019 ($174 per person, +34.1%).

In May 2024, 209,711 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, a decline compared to May 2023 (217,981 visitors, -3.8%) but an increase from May 2019 (199,344 visitors, +5.2%). U.S. East visitor spending of $539.4 million decreased from May 2023 ($559.9 million, -3.7%), but was much higher than May 2019 ($392.4 million, +37.4%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in May 2024 ($274 per person) increased from May 2023 ($271 per person, +1.1%) and was significantly more than May 2019 ($211 per person, +29.9%).

There were 46,124 visitors from Japan in May 2024, which was up considerably from May 2023 (34,141 visitors, +35.1%), but continued to be much lower than May 2019 (113,226 visitors, -59.3%). Visitors from Japan spent $68.4 million in May 2024, compared to $54.3 million (+25.8%) in May 2023 and $162.4 million (-57.9%) in May 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in May 2024 ($237 per person) was lower than May 2023 ($241 per person, -1.7%) and May 2019 ($244 per person, -2.6%).

In May 2024, 20,301 visitors arrived from Canada, a decrease compared to May 2023 (23,179 visitors, -12.4%) and May 2019 (26,424 visitors, -23.2%). Visitors from Canada spent $44.6 million in May 2024, down from May 2023 ($52.8 million, -15.6%) and May 2019 ($48.3 million, -7.7%). Daily spending by Canadian visitors in May 2024 ($225 per person) increased from May 2023 ($216 per person, +3.7%) and was much higher than May 2019 ($170 per person, +32.0%).

There were 77,725 visitors from all other international markets in May 2024, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 83,210 visitors (-6.6%) from all other international markets in May 2023 and 109,220 visitors (-28.8%) in May 2019.

In May 2024, a total of 5,099 transpacific flights with 1,129,248 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, which was an increase compared to May 2023 (4,932 flights, +3.4% with 1,066,208 seats, +5.9%) and May 2019 (5,085 flights, +0.3% with 1,118,421 seats, +1.0%).

Year-to-Date 2024

A total of 3,908,307 visitors arrived in the first five months of 2024, which was a 4.1 percent decrease from 4,075,437 visitors in the first five months of 2023. Total arrivals declined 7.5 percent when compared to 4,224,071 visitors in the first five months of 2019.

In the first five months of 2024, total visitor spending was $8.35 billion, down from $8.78 billion (-4.9%) in the first five months of 2023, but higher than $7.23 billion (+15.6%) in the first five months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In May 2024, 305,319 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 98,591 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in May 2024 had been to Hawaii before (79.0%) while 21.0 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 53.1 percent of U.S. West visitors in May 2024 stayed in hotels, 14.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 13.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.6 percent stayed in rental homes and 10.1 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first five months of 2024, there were 1,945,227 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 2,123,646 visitors (-8.4%) in the first five months of 2023 and 1,805,355 visitors (+7.7%) in the first five months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $3.81 billion in the first five months of 2024, compared to $4.07 billion (-6.4%) in the first five months of 2023 and $2.75 billion (+38.8%) in the first five months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2024 was $233 per person, higher than the first five months of 2023 ($226 per person, +2.7%) and up considerably from the first five months of 2019 ($177 per person, +31.6%).

U.S. East: In May 2024, the three largest U.S. East regions were the South Atlantic (53,098 visitors), West South Central (49,818 visitors) and East North Central (36,683 visitors) regions. More than half of U.S. East visitors in May 2024 had been to Hawaii before (56.6%) while 43.4 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 60.2 percent of U.S. East visitors in May 2024 stayed in hotels, 13.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.5 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.3 percent stayed in condominiums and 8.0 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first five months of 2024, 987,577 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,066,591 visitors (-7.4%) in the first five months of 2023 and 946,137 visitors (+4.4%) in the first five months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $2.56 billion in the first five months of 2024, compared to $2.75 billion (-7.1%) in the first five months of 2023 and $1.92 billion (+33.3%) in the first five months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2024 of $266 per person was up slightly from the first five months of 2023 ($263 per person, +0.8%) and much higher than the first five months of 2019 ($208 per person, +27.6%).

Japan: Of the 46,124 visitors in May 2024, 45,294 visitors arrived on international flights and 830 came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in May 2024 were repeat visitors (71.8%) while 28.2 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 75.3 percent of Japanese visitors in May 2024 stayed in hotels, 15.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.1 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first five months of 2024, there were 266,687 visitors from Japan, compared to 167,493 visitors (+59.2%) in the first five months of 2023 and 607,643 visitors (-56.1%) in the first five months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $394.0 million in the first five months of 2024, compared to $274.9 million (+43.4%) in the first five months of 2023 and $850.4 million (-53.7%) in the first five months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2024 ($239 per person) increased slightly compared to the first five months of 2023 ($236 per person, +1.1%) and was similar to the first five months of 2019 ($239 per person, -0.2%).

Canada: Of the 20,301 visitors in May 2024, 13,655 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 6,646 visitors came on domestic flights. More than half of Canadian visitors in May 2024 had been to Hawaii before (55.0%) while 45.0 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 59.0 percent of Canadian visitors in May 2024 stayed in hotels, 20.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 9.5 percent stayed in rental homes, 8.0 percent stayed in timeshares and 6.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first five months of 2024, there were 223,402 visitors from Canada, compared to 238,250 visitors (-6.2%) in the first five months of 2023 and 296,362 visitors (-24.6%) in the first five months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $561.1 million in the first five months of 2024, compared to $613.2 million (-8.5%) in the first five months of 2023 and $606.7 million (-7.5%) in the first five months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2024 of $220 per person was higher compared to the first five months of 2023 ($215 per person, +2.2%) and the first five months of 2019 ($166 per person, +32.2%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 473,837 visitors to Oahu in May 2024, compared to 451,991 visitors (+4.8%) in May 2023 and 508,088 visitors (-6.7%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $725.4 million in May 2024, compared to $724.2 million (+0.2%) in May 2023 and $691.1 million (+5.0%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 106,908 visitors in May 2024, compared to 105,124 visitors (+1.7%) in May 2023 and 109,584 visitors (-2.4%) in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2024, there were 2,322,676 visitors to Oahu, compared to 2,241,408 visitors (+3.6%) in the first five months of 2023 and 2,462,487 visitors (-5.7%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2024, total visitor spending was $3.51 billion, down from $3.56 billion (-1.4%) in the first five months of 2023, but higher than $3.29 billion (+6.7%) in the first five months of 2019.

Maui: There were 179,233 visitors to Maui in May 2024, a significant decrease from 240,407 visitors (-25.4%) in May 2023 and 251,665 visitors (-28.8%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $382.0 million in May 2024, compared to $523.9 million (-27.1%) in May 2023 and $400.4 million (-4.6%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 43,143 visitors in May 2024, compared to 58,324 visitors (-26.0%) in May 2023 and 60,389 visitors (-28.6%) in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2024, there were 916,169 visitors to Maui, compared to 1,209,621 visitors (-24.3%) in the first five months of 2023 and 1,226,608 visitors (-25.3%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2024, total visitor spending was $2.19 billion, compared to $2.85 billion (-23.3%) in the first five months of 2023 and $2.13 billion (+2.8%) in the first five months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 115,135 visitors to Kauai in May 2024, compared to 115,466 visitors (-0.3%) in May 2023 and 112,106 visitors (+2.7%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $262.1 million in May 2024, compared to $207.1 million (+26.6%) in May 2023 and $149.9 million (+74.9%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 26,549 visitors in May 2024, compared to 26,686 visitors (-0.5%) in May 2023 and 25,376 visitors (+4.6%) in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2024, there were 551,099 visitors to Kauai, compared to 563,713 visitors (-2.2%) in the first five months of 2023 and 551,749 visitors (-0.1%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2024, total visitor spending was $1.20 billion, compared to $1.08 billion (+11.4%) in the first five months of 2023 and $767.6 million (+56.8%) in the first five months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 133,352 visitors to Hawaii Island in May 2024, compared to 136,306 visitors (-2.2%) in May 2023 and 139,696 visitors (-4.5%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $239.7 million in May 2024, compared to $212.7 million (+12.7%) in May 2023 and $154.2 million (+55.5%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 31,578 visitors in May 2024, compared to 31,730 visitors (-0.5%) in May 2023 and 30,255 visitors (+4.4%) in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2024, there were 709,174 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 721,747 visitors (-1.7%) in the first five months of 2023 and 716,797 visitors (-1.1%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2024, total visitor spending was $1.35 billion, compared to $1.17 billion (+15.1%) in the first five months of 2023 and $949.7 million (+41.9%) in the first five months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: In May 2024, 4,020 scheduled flights with 833,189 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity increased compared to May 2023 (3,943 flights, +2.0% with 800,001 seats, +4.1%). There were fewer scheduled seats from Las Vegas, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Sacramento, and San Jose. These reductions were entirely offset by added service from Anchorage, Denver, Ontario, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and direct air service from Everett, Washington in May 2024 which did not operate in May 2023.

There was growth in air capacity compared to May 2019 (3,627 flights, +10.8% with 727,060 seats, +14.6%). Fewer scheduled seats from Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, and San Francisco were offset by added service from Anchorage, Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Jose, and Seattle. There was also service from Everett, Washington and Ontario, California in May 2024, which was not operating in May 2019.

U.S. East: In May 2024, 335 scheduled flights with 90,347 seats operated to Hawai?i from U.S. East.

Air capacity declined compared to May 2023 (339 flights, -1.2% with 92,452 seats, -2.3%). Added scheduled seats from Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, and New York JFK were offset by reduced service from Chicago, Washington D.C., and discontinued service from Newark.

There were more scheduled flights (324 flights, +3.4%) but fewer scheduled air seats (91,735 seats, -1.5%) compared to May 2019. There was growth in scheduled seats from Atlanta, Houston, Minneapolis, New York JFK, and service from Austin and Detroit in May 2024 which did not operate in May 2019. Offsetting these increases were reductions in seats from Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Washington D.C., and discontinued service from Newark.

Japan: In May 2024, there were 398 scheduled flights with 116,547 seats from Japan.

Air capacity was much greater compared to May 2023 (294 flights, +35.4% with 82,762 seats, +40.8%). There were fewer scheduled seats from Fukuoka but more seats from Nagoya, Osaka, Haneda and Narita to Honolulu compared to a year ago. There was no direct service from Japan to Kona in May 2024 or in May 2023.

Direct air service remained below May 2019 levels (641 flights, -37.9% with 161,248 seats, -27.7%). There were added scheduled seats from Fukuoka and Haneda to Honolulu which were offset by reduced seats from Nagoya, Osaka and Narita to Honolulu, and no service from Sapporo to Honolulu compared to May 2019. There was no direct air service from Japan to Kona in May 2024, compared to 45 flights with 10,061 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in May 2019.

Canada: There were 96 scheduled flights with 16,549 seats from Canada in May 2024.

Air capacity decreased compared to May 2023 (108 flights, -11.1% with 18,562 seats, -10.8%). Service from Calgary in May 2024, which did not operate in May 2023, was offset by reduced service from Vancouver.

There were more scheduled flights (93 flights, +3.2%) but fewer air seats (20,026 seats, -17.4%) compared to May 2019. Scheduled air seats from Calgary in May 2024, which did not operate in May 2019, were offset by reduced service from Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In May 2024, there were 65 scheduled flights with 18,503 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were more scheduled flights (64 flights, +1.6%) but fewer scheduled air seats (19,445 seats, -4.8%) from Melbourne and Sydney compared to May 2023. Air capacity remained below the May 2019 level (103 flights, -36.9% with 32,653 seats, -43.3%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

In May 2024, there were 65 scheduled flights with 18,503 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were more scheduled flights (64 flights, +1.6%) but fewer scheduled air seats (19,445 seats, -4.8%) from Melbourne and Sydney compared to May 2023. Air capacity remained below the May 2019 level (103 flights, -36.9% with 32,653 seats, -43.3%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. New Zealand: There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,583 seats from Auckland in May 2024, down from 26 flights (-53.8%) with 7,540 seats (-52.5%) in May 2023 and 33 flights (-63.6%) with 9,252 seats (-61.3%) in May 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,673 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in May 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,673 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in May 2019. Korea: There were 75 scheduled flights with 23,454 seats from Seoul in May 2024, compared to 75 flights (0.0%) with 23,313 seats (+0.6%) in May 2023 and 80 flights (-6.3%) with 24,949 seats (-6.0%) in May 2019.

There were 75 scheduled flights with 23,454 seats from Seoul in May 2024, compared to 75 flights (0.0%) with 23,313 seats (+0.6%) in May 2023 and 80 flights (-6.3%) with 24,949 seats (-6.0%) in May 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 14 scheduled flights with 4,284 seats in May 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 32 scheduled flights with 11,200 seats from Guam in May 2024, compared to 23 flights (+39.1%) with 8,050 seats (+39.1%) in May 2023 and 31 flights (+3.2%) with 11,284 seats (-0.7%) in May 2019.

There were 32 scheduled flights with 11,200 seats from Guam in May 2024, compared to 23 flights (+39.1%) with 8,050 seats (+39.1%) in May 2023 and 31 flights (+3.2%) with 11,284 seats (-0.7%) in May 2019. Philippines: There were 23 scheduled flights with 7,211 seats from Manila in May 2024, compared to 21 flights (+9.5%) with 6,489 seats (+11.1%) in May 2023 and 22 flights (+4.5%) with 6,798 seats (+6.1%) in May 2019.

There were 23 scheduled flights with 7,211 seats from Manila in May 2024, compared to 21 flights (+9.5%) with 6,489 seats (+11.1%) in May 2023 and 22 flights (+4.5%) with 6,798 seats (+6.1%) in May 2019. Samoa: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Apia in May 2024, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 680 seats (+25.0%) in May 2023 and five flights (0.0%) with 820 seats (+3.7%) in May 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Apia in May 2024, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 680 seats (+25.0%) in May 2023 and five flights (0.0%) with 820 seats (+3.7%) in May 2019. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in May 2024, compared to two flights (+100.0%) with 378 seats (+100.0%) in May 2023. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in May 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in May 2024, compared to two flights (+100.0%) with 378 seats (+100.0%) in May 2023. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in May 2019. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Christmas Island in May 2024, compared to three flights (+33.3%) with 510 seats (+33.3%) in May 2023 and five flights (-20.0%) with 820 seats (-17.1%) in May 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Christmas Island in May 2024, compared to three flights (+33.3%) with 510 seats (+33.3%) in May 2023 and five flights (-20.0%) with 820 seats (-17.1%) in May 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct service to Majuro in May 2024 or in May 2023. There were 18 flights with 2,948 seats in May 2019.

There was no direct service to Majuro in May 2024 or in May 2023. There were 18 flights with 2,948 seats in May 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in May 2024 and in May 2023, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in May 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in May 2024 and in May 2023, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in May 2019. American Samoa: There were 11 scheduled flights with 3,058 seats from Pago Pago in May 2024, compared to nine flights (+22.2%) with 2,502 seats (+22.2%) in May 2023 and nine flights (+22.2%) with 2,502 seats (+22.2%) in May 2019.

There were 11 scheduled flights with 3,058 seats from Pago Pago in May 2024, compared to nine flights (+22.2%) with 2,502 seats (+22.2%) in May 2023 and nine flights (+22.2%) with 2,502 seats (+22.2%) in May 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in May 2024, May 2023, and May 2019.

In the first five months of 2024, there were 24,873 transpacific flights with 5,537,891 seats, compared to 25,261 flights (-1.5%) with 5,537,814 seats (0.0%) in the first five months of 2023 and 25,330 flights (-1.8%) with 5,567,901 seats (-0.5%) in the first five months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In May 2024, 5,420 visitors came to the islands via two tours from out-of-state ships. Another 9,437 visitors came by air service to board the Hawaii-home ported ship Pride of America.

In May 2023, 11,075 visitors came to the islands via four tours from out-of-state cruise ships. Another 10,132 visitors flew to the state to board the Pride of America.

In May 2019, 11,338 visitors arrived on four tours from out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,380 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first five months of 2024, 86,748 visitors came to Hawaii via 48 tours aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,858 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board the turnaround tour on an out-of-state cruise ship. A turnaround tour occurs when visitors that arrived by cruise ship depart by air after touring the islands. After the initial group of cruise visitors leave, a new group of visitors fly in to board that ship, tour the islands, then most of them will remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. Another 49,370 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first five months of 2023, 77,722 visitors entered Hawaii via 36 tours from out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,852 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround tour on an out-of-state cruise ship and another 50,710 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first five months of 2019, 76,298 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 35 tours from out-of-state cruise ships and 51,620 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

The visitor industry impacts our economy in many ways. We saw state general excise tax revenue decrease 1.1 percent and transient accommodation tax revenue decrease 12.9 percent in May 2024 as compared with the same month a year ago.

Though the U.S. market is weakening, arrivals in May 2024 were still 4.5 percent higher than the same month in 2019. The recovery from Japan was much lower than expected due to the depreciation of the Japanese currency. The 46,124 visitors from Japan in May were the lowest during the past 12 months.

As currently scheduled, the air seats for the flights scheduled to Hawaii from June through August 2024 will increase 2.4 percent from the same period last year. This is an improvement since air seats to Hawaii were flat during the first five months of this year.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the May 2024 tables here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

